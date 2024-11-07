'Effective united group' key to duplicating or surpassing Paris Olympic bid â€” Panlilio

^

Sports

'Effective united group' key to duplicating or surpassing Paris Olympic bid — Panlilio

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 4:44pm
From left: Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, first vice president Al Panlilio and former president Ricky Vargas.

MANILA, Philippines — If there’s one wish Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio has for Philippine sports, it is to have a better Olympic finish in Los Angeles in 2028.

“We just have to duplicate or surpass what we achieve in Paris at the 2024 Los Angeles Olympic Games,” said Panlilio, who should earn a fresh mandate as Philippine Olympic Committee first vice president after the two parties battling each other in the polls set November 29 in Parañaque City have both endorsed him.

“I believe we can make it or improve our recent finish with an effective united working group,” he added.

Panlilio also reaffirmed his faith in incumbent POC president Abraham Tolentino’s leadership.

“Our sports are progressing after Hidilyn Diaz won gold in the Tokyo Olympics, and now we won two golds courtesy of Carlos Yulo in Paris,” he said.

Panlilio also called for unity saying sports leaders should “join forces to create a healthy environment for the athletes and support their training under one POC.”

Meanwhile, the POC election committee on Thursday that stressed Derek Arthur Ramsay of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines will remain as candidate for board membership even though the latter “verbally” withdrew.

“Unless and until the GAP files an actual notice of withdrawal of Mr. Ramsay’s candidacy at any time before the date of the election, his name shall remain on the ballot as an official candidate,” said POC Elecom chair Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV in a two-page response Thursday.

Also, it has accepted the candidacy of GAP secretary-general Myrna Yao to take over from Ramsay.

AL PANLILIO

PHILIPPINE OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

POC
