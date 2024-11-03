Russian ousts Fernandez in Hong Kong Open

MANILA, Philippines — Russian Diana Shnaider put up a powerful performance to defeat Canadian champion Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-2, in their semifinal match in the Hong Kong Open at the Victoria Park Stadium on Saturday.

The top-seeded Shnaider took control from the start, breaking No. 3 Fernandez in the first game. Although the players exchanged breaks afterward, Shnaider regained the lead at 4-3, maintaining her momentum to secure the first set.

In the next frame, she broke Fernandez early again, and despite Fernandez needing a medical timeout for an injury to her left foot, Shnaider easily closed out the match in one hour and 27 minutes.

Fernandez later attributed her loss to inconsistency and eagerness but acknowledged that it was still a positive week overall.

“Diana played a great match from beginning to end. She didn’t make many mistakes and capitalized on those openings,” Fernandez said. “It’s a bit hard at the moment to find the positives, but reaching the semifinals is a somewhat good end to the season. I just wish it could have ended differently.”

Shnaider will face Katie Boulter in the finals, as Boulter overcame Yuan Yue in a tough three-set battle, winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.