Pampanga collides with Nueva Ecija; San Juan takes on Caloocan in MPBL semis

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champion Pampanga and former titlist Nueva Ecija usher in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season semifinal round on Saturday when they tangle at 6 p.m. at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

San Juan, the 2019 MPBL ruler, clashes with Caloocan at 8 p.m. in another best-of-three series leading to the finals of the North Division.

Although Caloocan Batang Kankaloo stunned San Juan, 78-79, in their elimination round encounter, the Knights remain the favorites owing to their deeper roster that made them the top overall qualifier (26-2) in the 29-team field and a 2-0 sweep of the Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers in the quarterfinals.

Caloocan nipped Manila twice, 79-78 and 67-66, in their series to advance against San Juan, which will be led by Orlan Wamar, Michael Calisaan, Dexter Maiquez, AC Soberano, Michael Malonzo, Zach Huang and Nikko Panganiban.

The Batang Kankaloo will lean on Jeramer Cabanag, Gabby Espinas, Reil Cervantes, Paul Sanga, Ronnie Matias, Joel Lee Yu and Joco Tayongtong.

Pampanga is slightly favored over Nueva Ecija, the 2022 MPBL champion, mainly because of reigning Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar, who's norming 15.3 points, 14.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per outing.

Other Giant Lanterns expected to shine are Archie Concepcion, Encho Serrano, MJ Garcia, Jhaymo Eguilos, Kurt Reyson, Jeff Viernes, Lervin Flores and Brandon Ramirez.

Nueva Ecija, which yielded to Pampanga, 85-91, in the elimination round, is pinning its hopes on Rob Celiz, Will McAloney, JB Bahio, John Wilson, John Villarias, Billy Robles, JC Cullar, Chris Bitoon and Mer Jesper Ayaay.