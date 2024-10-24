^

Sports

UST stakes perfect record vs FEU in Shakey's Super League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 4:57pm
UST stakes perfect record vs FEU in Shakey's Super League
UST, which swept Pool B in the first round, will ride on the crest of a 25-11, 25-20, 25-17 win against Ateneo to subdue the fresher FEU.
Shakey's Super League

Games Friday

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

2 p.m. – UST vs FEU

5 p.m. – CSB vs NU

MANILA, Philippines — Undefeated University of Santo Tomas shores up its twice-to-beat bid while back-to-back reigning champion National University eyes a quick rebound in the second round of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.   

Game time is at 2 p.m., with the Tigresses (5-0) looking to extend their perfect campaign in Pool F against the well-rested Far Eastern University (3-0) before the Lady Bulldogs (4-1) shoot for revenge against the NCAA champion St. Benilde (2-2) at 5 p.m. in Pool E.

UST, which swept Pool B in the first round, will ride on the crest of a 25-11, 25-20, 25-17 win against Ateneo to subdue the fresher FEU, which comes from a two-week break.

“Kailangan maglaro nang maayos para manalo. ‘Di naman kami bago sa isa’t isa, nakakailang laro na rin kami buong taon. Basta stick to the system lang and the rest will follow,” said coach Kungfu Reyes as the Tigresses want another diadem after winning the V. League and a runner-up finish in the UAAP Season 86.

Like UST though, FEU is unbeaten in the preseason tourney after wiping out Pool D and should not be a walk in the park for a Top-Two bid and twice-to-beat bonus in the crossover quarterfinals.

But all eyes are on the Lady Bulldogs, whose 28-game winning streak in the SSL since 2022 was snapped by rival La Salle Lady Spikers, 30-32, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21.

NU slid to 4-1 in Pool E, needing to steady the ship to keep its bid for a Top-Two finish and win-once quarterfinal incentive with La Salle (4-0) and University of the East (4-1) by its wings.

St. Benilde, for its part, fell deeper in Pool E at 2-2 with a 19-25, 18-25, 23-25, defeat against UE, making it a perfect chance to deal NU another upset.

vuukle comment

SHAKEY'S

UST

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Uratex Dream credits Philippine women&rsquo;s hoops programs for Red Bull 3x3 success

Uratex Dream credits Philippine women’s hoops programs for Red Bull 3x3 success

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
“Reinvigorated” programs for women’s basketball played a huge part in the Uratex Dream’s dreamlike...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers tame Timberwolves in NBA season opener

Lakers tame Timberwolves in NBA season opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off the new NBA season on top after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-103, at the Crypto.com arena...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week RJ Abarrientos proves worth for Ginebra

PBA Player of the Week RJ Abarrientos proves worth for Ginebra

1 day ago
With a skill set and high basketball IQ honed by overseas experience, it’s no longer surprising for Rhon Jay "RJ" Abarrientos...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics rain down record-tying 29 triples in NBA opening-day blowout of Knicks

Celtics rain down record-tying 29 triples in NBA opening-day blowout of Knicks

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Boston Celtics ushered in the new NBA season with a 3-point barrage, sinking a history-tying 29 triples to blow the New...
Sports
fbtw
Bi&ntilde;an spikers book semis spot

Biñan spikers book semis spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Biñan Tatak Gel booked the third semifinal ticket in the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association Tuesday night...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Zaragosa surges to 6-shot lead amid harsh winds in ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic

Zaragosa surges to 6-shot lead amid harsh winds in ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic

2 hours ago
A dose of pain relievers kept Rupert Zaragosa going as he navigated through the tough conditions at the resumption of the...
Sports
fbtw
Alvarez, Aliev finally set to clash in ONE Bangkok card

Alvarez, Aliev finally set to clash in ONE Bangkok card

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Carlos Alvarez will finally face Mirta Aliev in the ONE Championship ring after their scheduled bout was postponed earlier...
Sports
fbtw
Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
Politician and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson said he is always willing to lend a generous hand to advance...
Sports
fbtw
'Monster' Inoue set for Christmas cracker vs Australian Goodman

'Monster' Inoue set for Christmas cracker vs Australian Goodman

3 hours ago
Japan's undisputed super-bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue will defend his titles against Australia's Sam Goodman in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with