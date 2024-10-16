EVO City Front Act Run slated Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — Cavite is set to come alive with music and energy as the EVO City Front Act Run fires off this Sunday, October 20, in Kawit.

This special preview promises to bring a burst of excitement ahead of next month's Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Manila, a global running series known for its blend of fitness, music and community involvement.

Close to 1,500 participants have already signed up for this sneak peek into the popular series, which combines the thrill of running with live music and local cultural experiences. The run highlights not only physical fitness but also celebrates travel, sightseeing, local pride and the power of music. Among the participants, over 200 are expected to race in the 21K category, with 130 male runners ready to test their endurance.

The EVO City Front Act Run also marks the first-ever musical fun run in Cavite, celebrating health, music and community in the growing estate developed by Ayala Land. With more than 200 hectares of space, EVO City offers a progressive mix of residential, business, and green spaces designed to foster a dynamic environment in the south.

Participants can choose from three race distances: 21km (starting at 4 a.m.), 10km (5:30 a.m.) and 5km (6:30 a.m.), providing options for runners of all fitness levels.

The EVO City event, which is also being dubbed the "ASICS Rock 'n' Roll Manila Marathon presented by AIA pre-run", provides runners with a taste of what’s to come in the official marathon scheduled for November 24. Runners and their supporters can look forward to a unique blend of fun, music and fitness that has made the Rock 'n' Roll series an international hit.

“We are thrilled to introduce the EVO City Front Act Run as a preview leading up to the main event in November, as runners have embraced the unique experience of this musical journey the past two years,” said Princess Galura, general manager of Sunrise Events, part of The IRONMAN Group.

Meanwhile, run kit claiming and expo events are already ongoing at the Visitor's Center in EVO City until Friday, with additional kits available for collection at Alveo Corporate Center in BGC. Online registration remains open, with race fees set at P1,950 (21km), P1,550 (10km) and P1,450 (5km).

To further build anticipation, a series of live DJ performances and entertainment will be hosted leading up to the event, giving participants a taste of what they’ll experience on race day. These performances aim to energize runners and help promote the local acts that will be featured during the run.