^

Sports

Gin Kings weather Bolts to take Game 1 of PBA quarters series

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 26, 2024 | 7:44pm
Gin Kings weather Bolts to take Game 1 of PBA quarters series
Justin Brownlee (32)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra blew a 15-point lead but held on against the Meralco Bolts, 99-92, to draw first blood in their PBA Governors’ Cup best-of-five quarterfinals series Thursday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Justin Brownlee carried the load for the Gin Kings with 29 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 41 minutes of play. Scottie Thompson added 19 points and five rebounds to go with five assists.

After storming back from as much as 15 points, Meralco had a huge momentum going into the final quarter as they took a slim 78-77 lead.

The game then went back and forth in the next few minutes as both teams traded shots.

After an and-one play by Chris Banchero put the game at 84-83 in favor of Ginebra, Japeth Aguilar punched in an emphatic dunk that electrified the crowd and the Gin Kings.

This triggered an 11-2 run capped by an RJ Abarrientos triple that put Ginebra ahead by 10, 95-85, with less than three minutes remaining.

Meralco, though, retaliated with a 7-2 blitz to keep it close, 92-97, but the run was just a little bit too late.

A pair of free throws by Brownlee iced the game and set the final score.

“It’s an interesting dynamic for us because we haven’t played Meralco in this conference yet. So, we were kinda in the feeling out process because we haven’t played them,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said.

“Justin’s never been against Nenad [Vucinic] and Luigi [Trillo] before, and wehave a bunch of guys that never played against… Stephen and RJ and they never played Meralco before. So it was really a feeling out process, I felt, throughout the game. Just playing to play their game and we’re trying to play ours,” he added.

Ginebra led by 15 points, 66-51, in the third quarter after an and-one play by Stephen Holt.

A 22-5 run to end the frame, though, put Meralco behind by just two points, 71-73, heading into the final quarter.

This then set up a nip-and-tuck game in the fourth quarter.

Holt chipped in 14 points in his first playoff game playing for Barangay Ginebra. Aguilar added 10 points and sevn rebounds. 

Cliff Hodge paced Meralco with 23 points, while Chris Newsome had 20. Durham finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds. 

Game 2 of the series will be on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PGH charity golf tourney aims to raise funds for cancer patients

PGH charity golf tourney aims to raise funds for cancer patients

1 day ago
The Friends of Philippine General Hospital (FPGH) will hold its fourth charity golf tournament on October 25 at Canlubang...
Sports
fbtw
Tom Kim eyes 'revenge' showdown with Scottie Scheffler in Presidents Cup

Tom Kim eyes 'revenge' showdown with Scottie Scheffler in Presidents Cup

1 day ago
If Tom Kim can hand-pick one opponent to face at this week’s Presidents Cup, the International Team star wants the opportunity...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena seeks redemption as Yeangder TPC unfolds

Tabuena seeks redemption as Yeangder TPC unfolds

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Miguel Tabuena is gearing up for a fierce early contest against Jeunghun Wang and Jaco Ahlers, determined to kick off with...
Sports
fbtw
Young golfers duke it out at JPGT Match Play Finals

Young golfers duke it out at JPGT Match Play Finals

3 days ago
After a nationwide campaign under grueling conditions, 63 of the country’s top young golfers are set to battle it out...
Sports
fbtw
Presidents Cup Captain's Blog: The Shield unites us

Presidents Cup Captain's Blog: The Shield unites us

By Mike Weir | 2 days ago
Canadian golf legend Mike Weir will captain the International Team, which will face the US Team in the Presidents Cup at Royal...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guiao: Painters trying hard to disrupt Magnolia&rsquo;s perimeter game

Guiao: Painters trying hard to disrupt Magnolia’s perimeter game

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao on Wednesday stressed the importance of limiting the efficiency of the Magnolia Hotshots...
Sports
fbtw
Shakey&rsquo;s Super League back with Season 3

Shakey’s Super League back with Season 3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Back-to-back champion and reigning UAAP queen National University still looms as the heavy favorite but all other squads vow...
Sports
fbtw
International Team counting on Matsuyama being the new 'assassin' in Presidents Cup quest

International Team counting on Matsuyama being the new 'assassin' in Presidents Cup quest

6 hours ago
Hideki Matsuyama was described by some of his teammates as a Japanese sensation, leader, master and great golfer. The version...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani 50-50 home run ball up for auction

Ohtani 50-50 home run ball up for auction

6 hours ago
The home run ball that saw Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani become the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with