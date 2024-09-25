Sibol tests mettle in China-ASEAN esports tilt

MANILA, Philippines – The country's national esports team, Sibol, has arrived in China for the upcoming 2024 China-ASEAN Esports Competition (CAEC) which will feature two titles — Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB).

With the CAEC being gender-neutral, Sibol is fielding the Women's MLBB team for the Mobile Legends event, while Sibol's first Honor of Kings team is composed of reigning Philippine champion, BOOM Esports, and will be the first event for the team under Sibol's banner.

Competing in Honor of Kings in the country where the game was initially launched back in 2015, team captain and clash laner Miguel Bannag is grateful for the opportunity and the many learnings the team can learn, especially for their upcoming professional tournament, Honor of Kings Championship 2024 in Jakarta next month.

"Sobrang gusto ko silang [China] makalaban kasi kahit sabihin nating hindi tayo makapanalo, malaking experience sa amin ‘yun kasi ibang experience na talaga [China] sa larangan na ‘to, sa Honor of Kings. Dagdag sobra sa experience at knowledge sa game, ‘yun ‘yung pinakamatututunan namin sa kanila," said Banaag.

With the tournament being offline, Bannag sees this as a helpful preparation for upcoming tournaments, especially offline ones as most of their matches have been online.

"Sobrang laking tulong samin para dagdag sa experience namin sa offline stage kasi unlike sa ibang region, ‘yung mga qualifiers nila is offline, sa big stage na talaga. Sa Philippines, hindi pa ganun so eto stepping stone namin para mas lalong lumakas at mag-improve sa offline matches," he added.

The 2024 China-ASEAN Esports Competition (CAEC) will happen offline this week at Nanning, China, with 11 teams competing in Mobile Legends Bang Bang and eight squads participating in Honor of Kings.