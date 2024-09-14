^

Cagulangan, Maroons repel Red Warriors for share of lead

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 9:57pm
Cagulangan, Maroons repel Red Warriors for share of lead
UP's JD Cagulangan (12)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- JD Cagulangan waxed hot from deep to help the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons thwart a comeback attempt by the University of the East Red Warriors, 81-71, in UAAP Season 87 men's basketball action Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Cagulangan finished with 21 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep and 8-of-14 in total, to help UP gain a share of the lead in the tournament.

The team rose to 2-0, tied with fellow league-leaders University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers and the La Salle Green Archers.

The Maroons led by as much as 27 points, 69-42, as they ran away in the third quarter punctuated by big dunks by Francis Lopez and big treys by Cagulangan.

The Red Warriors, though, pulled closer and closer as they tried to shock the mighty Maroons.

The lead shrunk to 11, 65-76, with 5:09 remaining after a Precious Momowei putback.

The Red Warriors were also able to force a turnover on the other end, giving them a chance to cut the deficit to single digits.

After a miss, however, Cagulangan punched in a big try to push the lead back to 14, 79-65, with 3:25 remaining.

A 4-0 burst by John Abate and Momowei put the Recto-based squad at a competitive position, but a pair of free throws by Quentin Millora-Brown kept the Fighting Maroons at bay, 81-69.

An and-one play by Momowei kept UE in it, but the center missed the extra free throw to set the final score, as the two teams failed to connect the rest of the way.

Mark Belmonte and Harold Alarcon had nine markers apiece for UP. Lopez, Jacob Bayla and Dikachi Ududo added seven each.

Momowei powered the Red Warriors with 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Wello Lingolingo added 11.

UP will try to continue rolling against the National University Bulldogs, while UE will try to finally put a win on the board against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. Both games will be held at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

