Pole vaulting ‘blessed’ to have ‘unicorn’ Duplantis, says Obiena

Sweden's Armand Duplantis celebrates after setting a new world record in the men's pole vault final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – “A good and bad time to be a pole vaulter.”

Filipino Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena had nothing but praises for World No. 1 pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, who has been tearing up the world of athletics.

Duplantis broke the pole vault world record in the Paris Olympics after clearing a height of 6.25 meters as he won his second straight Olympic gold medal.

About 20 days later, he broke it again at the Silesia Diamond League after flying over 6.26 meters.

The 24-year-old also defeated hurdles master Karsten Warholm in a 100-meter exhibition race in Zurich, Switzerland earlier this month, solidifying his place as one of the best track and field athletes ever.

In an interview with Philstar.com on Tuesday, Obiena said that Duplantis is simply “unique.”

“He’s a unicorn with more than just one horn. He’s unique,” the Filipino said at the sidelines of the homecoming ceremony organized by Milo.

“It’s a good and a bad time to be a pole vaulter, but I love the guy, really. I think pole vaulting is blessed to have such a character like him,” he added.

Obiena, who was forced to sit out the rest of the 2024 season due to a back injury, is currently ranked third in the world.

“I’m very happy that pole vaulting is at such a high level with good people at the top, and I’m very, very proud to be part of that.”

Two years ago, Obiena defeated Duplantis in the Wanda Diamond League. He also finished ahead of the Swede last year to grab a silver medal in the Monaco Diamond League.

But now, the Asian Games gold medalist is eyeing to return to action in time for the 2025 indoor action as he heals from a stress fracture on his back.