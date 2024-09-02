^

Sports

Tabuena falls short in final push, ends up joint 16th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 9:30am
Tabuena falls short in final push, ends up joint 16th
This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on October 8, 2023 shows Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines hitting a shot during the fourth round of the International Series Singapore golf tournament at the Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena narrowly missed out on a Top 7 finish at the Indonesia Open after a faltering finish, dropping three strokes in the last four holes to card a 72, settling for a share of 16th place in the Asian Tour event won by Steve Lewton in a three-man playoff at the Damai Indah Golf Course on Sunday.

Tabuena, coming off a solid 65 on Saturday, seemed poised for a strong final round at the par-71 course. He continued his momentum with birdies on Nos. 6 and 11, and despite a bogey on the 12th, he regained his rhythm and shot another birdie on No. 14.

However, his round unraveled on the par-3 15th, where he missed the green and three-putted, costing him two strokes. A further bogey on the par-5 17th saw him finish with a 35-37, marking his first over-par round of the tournament following earlier rounds of 69 and 68.

Tabuena, supported by ICTSI, ended with a 10-under 274 total, tying for 16th with four others, six strokes behind Lewton, who clinched the title after birdieing the second playoff hole to defeat third-round leader Aaron Wilkin and Sampson Zheng.

Lewton and Zheng both shot 68s to catch Wilkin, who closed with a 69, at 16-under 268. Lewton appeared set to win outright but double-bogeyed the 18th after taking a two-stroke lead with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17.

In the playoff, all three players bogeyed the 18th on the first extra hole, but Lewton prevailed after his approach shot on the second playoff hole stopped just eight feet from the pin. He drained the putt, sealing a victory that ended his decade-long title drought.

Zheng nearly chipped in for birdie, while Wilkin missed his 12-foot birdie attempt.

“It’s been a long, long time, and I feel like in the last three years, I’ve been playing quite good. So, it’s just nice to get over the line and win a tournament again,” said Lewton, whose last Asian Tour victory came in the 2014 Taiwan Masters. He also won the 2017 Philippine Open at The Country Club.

For Tabuena, it was a disappointing finish after he had positioned himself within three strokes of Wilkin after 54 holes. Although early birdie opportunities in the final round didn’t materialize, he scrambled for pars to stay in contention.

His birdie on No. 6 rekindled hopes, and another on the 11th strengthened his charge. However, a bogey on the par-3 12th set him back, and his misstep on the 15th, followed by another on the 17th, ultimately dashed his Top 10 aspirations.

Looking ahead, Tabuena aims for a stronger performance in the Donghae Open, which begins Thursday at the Ocean Course at Club 72 in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Justin Quiban closed with a 70, finishing tied for 68th at 288.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Another shot at glory for Ernie

Another shot at glory for Ernie

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Ernie Gawilan hopes to make the most out of his last chance at Paralympic glory when he plunges back into action in the 400-meter...
Sports
fbtw
Reyes sets World Cup goal

Reyes sets World Cup goal

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
It’s a rough road ahead but Gilas youth coach Josh Reyes said the national team is determined to finish top four at...
Sports
fbtw

BEST Center clinics in Quezon City, Pampanga

10 hours ago
Basketball and volleyball take center stage again when the September edition of the award-winning sports clinics by the BEST Center are held in Quezon City and Pampanga.
Sports
fbtw

Sports betting balance

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
Sports fans from around the world love playing the odds.
Sports
fbtw
E-Sports International puts up more FIFA-certified football fields

E-Sports International puts up more FIFA-certified football fields

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
In celebration of its 20th year anniversary, E-Sports International Incorporated announced the construction of two more...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sizzling Hotshots torch Dyip

Sizzling Hotshots torch Dyip

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Hotshots, indeed.
Sports
fbtw
'Star striking' - Swiatek inspired by chat with Serena Williams

'Star striking' - Swiatek inspired by chat with Serena Williams

17 hours ago
Iga Swiatek said a chat with Serena Williams as the 23-time Grand Slam champion toured the US Open grounds on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Jerusalem to defend WBC minimumweight belt vs top Mexican challenger

Jerusalem to defend WBC minimumweight belt vs top Mexican challenger

20 hours ago
Melvin Jerusalem, one of just two reigning Filipino world champions, makes the first defense of the World Boxing Council (WBC)...
Sports
fbtw
Sarines twins renew sibling rivalry in JPGT Malarayat golf tilt

Sarines twins renew sibling rivalry in JPGT Malarayat golf tilt

20 hours ago
Lisa and Mona Sarines are set to engage in yet another intense sibling rivalry, this time with the stakes higher than ever,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with