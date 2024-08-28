Obiena out for rest of year due to back injury

The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault city event part of the "Athletissima" Diamond League athletics meeting in Lausanne on August 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena will be sitting out the rest of his 2024 season due to a fractured L5 vertebra, he said on Wednesday.

Obiena, who finished the recent Silesia Diamond League at fifth place a few days ago, said the back pain that has been bugging him all season “flared up” in Poland.

“Due to the continual spasms, I couldn’t finish my last few attempts. I immediately went to my doctor in Italy, and the MRI revealed what appeared to be a stress fracture in my spine. Unfortunately, a later CAT scan confirmed the diagnosis. I have a fractured L5 vertebra,” he posted on Facebook.

“To avoid worsening the fracture, I shall prudently cancel my season, including the Philippines Pole Vault competition scheduled for September 20 (more information to follow on this),” he added.

“Hopefully, now that I’ve identified the source of my back problems this year, with the required 4-weeks off to heal, I’m hoping to return pain-free and ready for the 2025 indoor season!”

The 28-year-old pole vaulter barely missed the podium in the Paris Olympics.

A few days later, he bared that he had been battling an injury on the lumbar part of his spine, which affected his preparations for the Olympics.

A few weeks after, though, he went back to competition and finished joint-third in the Laussane Diamond League, before his fifth-place result in the Silesia Diamond League.

“I have always kept faith and kept looking to the positives of any situation. I went out there to continue the season with one goal in mind. Accumulate some points and qualify for the Diamond League Final, I made it. but it’s not meant to be,” he said.

“Competing in Olympics with a spinal fracture was a risk I am willing to take (And as it ends up, I did take) but now I need to make decisions with my head, not my emotions. The best thing to do right now, with ensuring my best future, is to rest and recuperate and come back even stronger,” he added.

But with this, Obiena vowed to be back.

“I am going to honor my promise: “You’ll see more of me, and the Philippine flag will be raised on a global scale.” It will simply have to wait a bit longer! Thank you for your support. I love you all and promise, “I’ll be back!”