Unfazed vs unbeaten Akari, PLDT throws records out of the window

After beating the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in five sets on Tuesday, PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort said that they are not fretting about Akari’s unbeaten slate heading into the Final Four.

MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters are flipping the script on their semifinal foes Akari as they enter the knockout match as an underdog, following the latter’s perfect record so far in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference.

More than momentum or what their records are going into the matchup, it’ll be about who gets to have a better start.

“By this time, di na nag-mamatter yung record, going into that game, parang, yun nga, sabi nga natin pagandahan na lang talaga ng gising. Pag nagclick, magki-click, makukuha mo talaga,” he said.

Because of the knockout format in the playoffs, there is no incentive whatsoever for the top teams of the conference when it comes to the postseason. Owing to this rule, Ricafort believes that his High Speed Hitters are on equal footing.

If anything, Ricafort sees that Akari’s unbeaten record may even be a disadvantage to the Chargers.

“At the same time, siguro ‘di naman sa amin mas may pressure,” said the tactician.

“Kasi yung record naman namin ‘di naman perfect eh. So nandoon pa rin kami sa nagta-trabaho pa rin kami and ita-try talaga namin i-challenge kung ano man yung ibigay sa amin,” he added.

Going into the quarterfinals, the High Speed Hitters were heavily challenged as they went into it with a 6-2 slate — one of their losses was against the Crossovers.

Now when it mattered most, Ricafort was relieved to see his players respond to what they needed to adjust.

“Yung kagustuhan during the game na natatalo kami na down two sets na kami, yung kagustuhan nila na napagusapan na namin tuwing ganong situations paano kami magrerecover ng mabilis. Siguro yun talaga yung pinakadulo nun eh,” said Ricafort.

“Saka, yun nga, pag ‘di talaga kami present during those times, ang dami talagang pwedeng mangyaring ikatanggal ng focus namin. So yung binaon naming pasensya at saka extra effort, siguro yun yung mas nagbunga sa min ngayon.”

Ricafort and the High Speed Hitters will face a quick turnaround as they only have one day of rest before the semifinals.

They face the Chargers in the first game of the semifinals on Thursday, August 29, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.