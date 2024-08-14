Petecio urges Olympic aspirants to keep going

Philippines' Nesthy Petecio and China's Xu Zichun (Blue) compete in the women's 57kg quarter-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on August 4, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — As the song goes, "Don’t stop believing."

Two-time Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio told young aspiring athletes who are aiming to make it to the Olympics to keep on pushing.

Petecio was among the Olympians who was received warmly by Filipinos in a homecoming parade in the city of Manila Wednesday.

The 32-year-old pug received one of the loudest pops during the Olympians’ introductions at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, with her trademark peppiness.

“Sa mga kabataan po na nag-e-aim na sundan yung yapak po naming lahat na andito sa harapan ninyo, wag niyo pong pigilan ang sarili ninyo, wag niyong pigilan na abutin ang pangarap ninyo,” she said in her speech.

“Lagi ninyong tatandaan, sa bawat paghindi ni Lord, sa bawat na ayaw ni Lord ibigay yung gusto natin, mas better ang plano ng Panginoon lagi kesa sa atin!” she added.

Petecio won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics and a bronze in Paris.

She is one of four multi-medalists in the Olympics after Teofilo Yldefonso, Hidilyn Diaz and Carlos Yulo.

On Tuesday, Petecio said she is not closing the door to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

But for now, she will be resting.

“Four years pa naman po siya. So, pagi-isipan pa po namin.”