Yulo recounts tension, difficulties leading to golden moment

The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics men's floor exercise final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- It was a perfect moment for the golden boy.

Through all the challenges and roadblocks he experienced on the way to Olympic glory, Carlos Yulo relished the “perfect moment” as he brought home the Philippines’ first gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

Yulo ruled the men’s floor exercise competition on Saturday night (Manila time), not only becoming the Philippines’ first medalist in gymnastics but also being the country's second behind Hidilyn Diaz.

After his win, an emotional Yulo said that despite running on just a few hours of sleep the past few days, as well as facing challenges, he is finally able to win the elusive medal for the country.

“Nag-focus lang ako sa kung ano iyong gagawin ko and nagdasal po talaga ako. Hindi ako pinatulog nito ng dalawang araw nang maigi. Palagi akong kinakabahan,” he said in an interview posted by One Sports.

“Really grateful na hindi ako sumuko sa mga challenges. Nandito ako, nag-show up ako. And mayroon akong resultang nakuha. Pero syempre hindi lang ako iyong mag-isang nakakuha noon,” he added.

“Ito po ang naging resulta ng lahat-lahat po. Maraming, maraming salamat po.

Alam ko sa sarili ko na binigay ito sa akin ni Lord and deserve ko ito. Hindi mo ako pinatulog, grabe dalawang araw akong di pinatulog pero sobrang worth it naman.”

The 24-year-old admitted that after his first pass, he almost did not stick the landing.

The rest of the way, though, he had a flawless routine to end with a score of 15.000.

Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat, who was the gold medalist in Tokyo three years back, won silver with a score of 14.966. Great Britain’s Jake Jarman finished third with 14.933.

“Sa first pass ko po, muntik pa ako malaglag. Pero thank you Lord pinrotektahan Niya ako, na-save ko iyon, and maganda iyong mga landings ko noong sumunod,” he said.

“Hindi yun yung perfect competition pero ito iyong perfect moment para sa akin. Grabe, sobrang nakaka-overwhelm iyong ganitong experience,” he added.

And with all the challenges he had to hurdle in the past years, he can finally call himself an Olympic champion.

“Nung nalaman kong ako na iyong gold, naiyak na po talaga ako tas nakita ko po yung pagsubok bago ako makapunta dito, sobrang hindi ko akalain na kaya ko po yung ganitong resulta, iyong performance kaya nagpapasalamat ako sa nasa taas po, sobra-sobra po.”

Yulo will have a chance to add to the Philippines’ medal tally as he competes in another pet event – men’s vault – on Sunday evening.