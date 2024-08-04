^

Sports

Yulo recounts tension, difficulties leading to golden moment

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 4, 2024 | 10:24am
Yulo recounts tension, difficulties leading to golden moment
The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics men's floor exercise final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024.
Loic Venance / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- It was a perfect moment for the golden boy.

Through all the challenges and roadblocks he experienced on the way to Olympic glory, Carlos Yulo relished the “perfect moment” as he brought home the Philippines’ first gold medal in the Paris Olympics.

Yulo ruled the men’s floor exercise competition on Saturday night (Manila time), not only becoming the Philippines’ first medalist in gymnastics but also being the country's second behind Hidilyn Diaz.

After his win, an emotional Yulo said that despite running on just a few hours of sleep the past few days, as well as facing challenges, he is finally able to win the elusive medal for the country.

“Nag-focus lang ako sa kung ano iyong gagawin ko and nagdasal po talaga ako. Hindi ako pinatulog nito ng dalawang araw nang maigi. Palagi akong kinakabahan,” he said in an interview posted by One Sports.

“Really grateful na hindi ako sumuko sa mga challenges. Nandito ako, nag-show up ako. And mayroon akong resultang nakuha. Pero syempre hindi lang ako iyong mag-isang nakakuha noon,” he added.

“Ito po ang naging resulta ng lahat-lahat po. Maraming, maraming salamat po.

Alam ko sa sarili ko na binigay ito sa akin ni Lord and deserve ko ito. Hindi mo ako pinatulog, grabe dalawang araw akong di pinatulog pero sobrang worth it naman.”

The 24-year-old admitted that after his first pass, he almost did not stick the landing.

The rest of the way, though, he had a flawless routine to end with a score of 15.000.

Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat, who was the gold medalist in Tokyo three years back, won silver with a score of 14.966. Great Britain’s Jake Jarman finished third with 14.933.

“Sa first pass ko po, muntik pa ako malaglag. Pero thank you Lord pinrotektahan Niya ako, na-save ko iyon, and maganda iyong mga landings ko noong sumunod,” he said.

“Hindi yun yung perfect competition pero ito iyong perfect moment para sa akin. Grabe, sobrang nakaka-overwhelm iyong ganitong experience,” he added.

And with all the challenges he had to hurdle in the past years, he can finally call himself an Olympic champion.

“Nung nalaman kong ako na iyong gold, naiyak na po talaga ako tas nakita ko po yung pagsubok bago ako makapunta dito, sobrang hindi ko akalain na kaya ko po yung ganitong resulta, iyong performance kaya nagpapasalamat ako sa nasa taas po, sobra-sobra po.”

Yulo will have a chance to add to the Philippines’ medal tally as he competes in another pet event – men’s vault – on Sunday evening.

vuukle comment

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rain or Shine bags Kadayawan crown

Rain or Shine bags Kadayawan crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Rain or Shine scored a repeat win over UAAP champion La Salle, 136-118, to complete a perfect title run in the 39th Kadayawan...
Sports
fbtw
Kobe locker for $2.9 million

Kobe locker for $2.9 million

10 hours ago
The locker Kobe Bryant used for the majority of his legendary NBA career sold for $2.9 million on Friday in New York, as part...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers' Reaves in town, sees Team USA ruling Olympic basketball

Lakers' Reaves in town, sees Team USA ruling Olympic basketball

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Austin Reaves may be a spectator for now, but he’ll be one of the biggest supporters for USA while attending his offseason...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal rises to the Olympic occasion

Cignal rises to the Olympic occasion

14 hours ago
With the Paris Olympics going into the final stretch, Filipinos are able to continuously cheer for the Philippine delegation...
Sports
fbtw
Make way for Team Philippines weightlifters

Make way for Team Philippines weightlifters

By Nelson Beltran | 10 hours ago
The three-strong weightlifting team is about to enter the Philippine camp past the halfway mark of the 2024 Olympics, carrying...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
King Carlos ascends to gymnastics throne in Paris

King Carlos ascends to gymnastics throne in Paris

By Nelson Beltran | 8 hours ago
Three years after his Tokyo slip, gymnast Carlos Yulo emerged as an Olympic golden boy, coming through with the performance...
Sports
fbtw
Petecio too good for French pride

Petecio too good for French pride

By Nelson Beltran | 10 hours ago
Nesthy Petecio is a fighter experienced enough to know the need to dig deeper to beat a home bet and home crowd.
Sports
fbtw
Iga cries for 6 hours then wins bronze

Iga cries for 6 hours then wins bronze

10 hours ago
World number one Iga Swiatek said Friday that her shock Olympic Games semifinal loss which ended her 25-match win streak at...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with