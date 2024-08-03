^

NBA stars Randle, Mann grace unveiling of new mural at famed Tenement Court

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 12:58pm
MANILA, Philippines — Sports apparel company Skechers unveiled a new mural at the world-famous Tenement Court in Taguig City Saturday morning.

NBA stars Julius Randle and Terance Mann graced the event in the Tenement, which was earlier voted as the best basketball court in the world.

Under the sweltering Manila heat, the mural was revealed in front of hundreds of basketball fans and residents of the area.

“It feels great, I love it here,” Mann told Philstar.com in a brief chat during the event.

“It’s amazing. I’ve never seen [such a warm reception] in my life before. It’s an amazing basketball culture over here,” the Los Angeles Clipper added.

After the unveiling, Randle, an All-Star forward for the New York Knicks, and Mann put up some shots to the fans’ delight.

They also literally left their footprints on the court following an official hand-imprinting event.

Skechers also donated 100 pairs of basketball shoes to the residential area.

“Actually, hindi first time [na may bumisita] pero masaya kami because this is the first time na merong nag-donate sa amin na mga sneakers, Skechers shoes,” Kleng Cortin, the president of Tenement’s homeowners’ association, told Philstar.com.

“There were some NBA stars that visited us and gave some donations, but this is different. We are very thankful because they enjoyed and they stayed longer,” she added.

Cortin stressed that the donation is indeed a big help for the children in Tenement, especially with classes about to start.

“Alam naman nating lahat na ang Tenement ay a residential area for less fortunate. So, sa mga kabataang mabibigyan nito, lalo na magpapasukan na, talagang memorable iyon,” she added.

The shoes will be raffled off to 100 residents, she bared.

Mann and Randle arrived in Manila on Friday.3

