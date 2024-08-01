FiberXers, Ayo part ways

MANILA, Philippines – The Converge FiberXers have parted ways with head coach Aldin Ayo and assistant coach McJour Luib, the team announced Thursday.

The development came a few weeks before the start of the PBA 49th season.

Converge team manager Jacob Lao said that it was a “mutually agreed decision for both parties to part ways.”

“We are thankful for their dedicated service to the team for almost two years,” Lao said.

Last season, the FiberXers won just three of the 22 elimination round games.

The team had a 1-10 record during the Commissioner’s Cup, while they finished with a 2-9 slate in the Philippine Cup.

In both seasons, the squad finished dead-last.

This then resulted in the team securing the top overall pick in the PBA Draft, which was used to select Justine Baltazar.

Converge also wished Ayo and Luib, who led the team to the quarterfinals of the PBA Season 47 Commissioner’s and Governors’ Cup, the best.

Assistant coach Franco Atienza will be the team’s acting head coach “in the meantime.”