Paris Olympic Spotlight: Aleah Finnegan (gymnastics)
Gymnast Aleah Finnegan will be making her Olympic debut in Paris.
The 21-year-old was the first female Filipina gymnast to secure a quota spot at the Games in 60 years, since Evelyn Magluyan and Maria Luisa Floro competed in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
She finished among the 14 highest-ranking eligible athletes in the women’s all-around qualification in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium last year.
And now, Finnegan, who earlier represented Team USA before answering the call to don the Philippine colors, has the chance to make history in this year’s meet.
