Paris Olympic Spotlight: Aleah Finnegan (gymnastics)

In this February 10, 2023 file photo, Aleah Finnegan of LSU competes on the floor during a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama.

Gymnast Aleah Finnegan will be making her Olympic debut in Paris.

The 21-year-old was the first female Filipina gymnast to secure a quota spot at the Games in 60 years, since Evelyn Magluyan and Maria Luisa Floro competed in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

She finished among the 14 highest-ranking eligible athletes in the women’s all-around qualification in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium last year.

And now, Finnegan, who earlier represented Team USA before answering the call to don the Philippine colors, has the chance to make history in this year’s meet.