^

Sports

Tabuena slips to tied 30th after 73; Que

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 7:16pm
Tabuena slips to tied 30th after 73; Que
Miguel Tabuena

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena holed out with a birdie to avert an impending skid, enduring a two-over 73 to secure his place in the weekend play of the Korea Open, now led by Kyungnam Kang, in Cheonan, South Korea Friday.

Tabuena, who sizzled with an eagle-spiked front nine 33, faced a series of errors on the back nine, conceding six strokes over an eight-hole stretch. But a birdie on the par-5 closing hole salvaged what could have been a disastrous finish for the Filipino ace at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club.

Adding his first-round 70, the ICTSI-backed campaigner slipped from a joint 16th position to a tie for 30th with 11 others at 143. While this was well above the three-over cut, it left him significantly behind Kang, who showcased remarkable consistency from tee to green, firing a second straight 67 to lead by two strokes at 134.

Minkyu Kim shot a 66 to secure second place at 136, while Younghand Song posted a 138 after a 68.

Tabuena had positioned himself to challenge the frontrunners with back-to-back birdies from Nos. 4 and 5 and an eagle on the par-5 eighth, offsetting a miscue on No. 6. However, the par-71 layout’s back nine proved more challenging, with three strokes lost in the first two holes, including a double bogey on the 11th. Subsequent bogeys on Nos. 13, 15, and 17 pulled him down the standings, but a birdie on the final hole placed him back in the middle of the pack.

In the Asian Development Tour, Angelo Que matched par 70 after back-to-back 72s although he stood way behind Rahji Gangjee after three rounds of the Selangor Masters at the Kelab Golf Seri Selangor in Malaysia Friday.

Que managed three birdies but fumbled with an equal number of bogeys, resulting in a 34-36 and a 54-hole total of 214.

He tied with 10 others for 18th place, 15 strokes behind Gangjee, who pulled away by five with a 199 after a 67. Deyen Lawson posted a 204 after a 64, while Rucnhanapong Youprayong rallied with a 66 to share third spot with Marcus Lim, who carded a 71, at 205.

Que was the lone Filipino player to advance in the $175,000 event as Justin Quiban (71-148), Sean Ramos (74-151), and Gabriel Manotoc (84-160) missed the cut at 144.

vuukle comment

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TNT, Phoenix boys off to winning start

TNT, Phoenix boys off to winning start

20 hours ago
Talk ‘N Text, Phoenix and PBA Stalwarts ran away with convincing victories against separate counterparts to kick off...
Sports
fbtw
National Age Group swim tilt slated this weekend

National Age Group swim tilt slated this weekend

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The first National Age Group Championships is set to kick off this weekend at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manil...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition

Gilas takes on Taiwan Mustangs in send-off exhibition

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With a few weeks to go before the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT), Gilas Pilipinas will face the Taiwan Mustangs...
Sports
fbtw
PAI age-group competition on today

PAI age-group competition on today

20 hours ago
The Philippine Aquatics, Inc. will host the 1st National Age Group Championships this weekend at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming...
Sports
fbtw
Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

Javi Gomez de Liano signs with Anyang in Korean Basketball League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Former Terrafirma Dyip Javi Gomez de Liano has formalized his move to South Korea as he signed with the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japanese crowd darling replaced in VNL Manila leg lineup

Japanese crowd darling replaced in VNL Manila leg lineup

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Filipino fans will unfortunately have to say goodbye to Japan volleyball darling Ran Takahashi as he was announced to be replaced...
Sports
fbtw
Serde&ntilde;a gets job done In Fil-Am junior golf tilt

Serdeña gets job done In Fil-Am junior golf tilt

4 hours ago
David Charles Serdeña posted 51 Molave points at Baguio Country Club and went on to complete a wire-to-wire victory...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto signs with Japan B.League's Koshigoya Alphas

Kai Sotto signs with Japan B.League's Koshigoya Alphas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipino big man Kai Sotto is joining the Koshigoya Alphas of the Japan B.League next season, the squad announced on Fri...
Sports
fbtw
Ajido, Sy lead early winners in National Age Group swim tilt

Ajido, Sy lead early winners in National Age Group swim tilt

5 hours ago
Asian junior record holder Jamesrey Mishael Ajido and multi-title internationalist Mishka Sy topped their respective age class...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with