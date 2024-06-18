^

San Juan, Binan, Pangasinan book MPBL wins

June 18, 2024 | 9:56am
San Juan, Binan, Pangasinan book MPBL wins
Joshua Fotanilla gets the Pangasinan Heatwaves' offense going.
MANILA, Philippines – The San Juan Knights trounced the Muntinlupa Cagers, 84-70, on Monday to stay close to the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) pacesetters at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

Showing depth and firepower, the Knights led by as far as 92-67 en route to their 10th win against a lone loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

They trailed the Nueva Ecija Vanguards and the Quezon Huskers, both with 11-0 cards, and the Pampanga Giant Lanterns, who tote an 11-1 slate.

Orlan Wamar Jr. earned Best Player honors with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds for San Juan, complementing the 17-point output of AC Soberano. They were supported by Michael Calisaan and Dexter Maiquez with nine points each.

Muntinlupa, which tumbled to 4-9, got 23 points, four rebounds, plus two assists from Alfred Flores; and 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals from Joshua Miguel Marcos.

In other games, Binan drubbed Bulacan, 81-61, while Pangasinan routed Bacolod City of Smiles, 84-70.

With veterans Marc Pingris and Nino Canaleta combining well with rising stars Kenny Roger Rocacurva and Jaymar Gimpayan, Binan Tatak Gel snapped its four-game slide with the coast-to-coast victory that raised its record to 7-4.

Pingris posted 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal to clinch Best Player honors over Rocacurva, who tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Gimpayan submitted a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds while Canaleta chalked 11 points and four rebounds for Binan, which ruled the boards, 51-31, and frolicked inside the paint with 46 points against Bulacan's 20.

With only Abdrei Simon Dada hitting twin digits with 10 points, Bulacan tumbled to 2-12.

Barely ahead, 53-52, after three quarters, the Heatwaves turned hot and dropped 25 points against just four for the Bacolenos to pull away for good, 78-56, and climb to 5-8.

Jhapz Bautista poured eight of his 10 points in that span; followed by Joshua Fontanilla with six of his seven; and Michael Mabulac with five of his team-high 18 to overwhelm the Bacolenos, who fell to 1-13.

Mabulac added 11 rebounds and four assists, Hesed Gabo posted 12 points, four steals and three assists; and Ed Daquiaog 10 points plus two rebounds.

Bacolod got 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists from Louie Vigil; 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists from Danny Marilao; and 12 points, five rebounds plus two assists from Nichole John Ubalde.

The MPBL visits the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga on Tuesday, June 8 for another triple bill. Negros battles Davao at 4 p.m., Quezon City tackles Pasay at 6 p.m., and Valenzuela clashes with Pampanga at 8 p.m.

