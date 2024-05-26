^

Lady Blazers, Altas stay on NCAA volleyball throne

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 5:39pm
Another championship for the CSB Lady Blazers.
MANILA, Philippines -- College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help have extended their NCAA dynastic reigns for another year.

It was signed, sealed and delivered via a pair of magnificent sweeps with the Lady Blazers dominating the women’s division and the Altas stamping their class in the men’s side in NCAA Season 99 volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday.

CSB didn’t miss a beat in its 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 domination of Letran in sweeping their short but sweet series in two games and the season in 11 and claiming an amazing three-peat sweep feat.

It was made more special that the Jerry Yee-mentored Lady Blazers extended their spectacular win streak to a whopping 40 that dates back to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Equally indomitable was UPHSD, which turned back a feisty Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-14, 25-22, 29-27, to sweep the men’s side in 11 outings, snare a four-peat and claim a 14th championship overall to emerge as the most titled squad in the division.

Jefferson Marapoc poured in 18 points to claim the Finals Most Valuable Player plum that validated his worthiness to take over the massive spot that reigning season MVP Louie Ramirez will leave as the latter played his final game in the grand old league.

“I told him (Marapoc) siya na papalit kay Louie (Ramirez) kaya siguro ginanahan,” said UPHSD coach Sammy Acaylar, who was at the helm of all those 14 crowns by the Las Pinas-based school.

For CSB, it was a fitting farewell game for its four super seniors — Cloanne Mondonedo, Gayle Pascual, Michelle Gamit and Jade Gentapa.

"Napakasipag ng seniors na tapusin trabaho, they want to go out with a bang,” said Yee.

It will be a sweeter parting gift for Cloanne Mondonedo, who has finally won the award that has eluded her for years — best setter — and the most coveted of all — the season MVP plum.

Pascual, for her part, was later named Finals MVP while Yee, the coach of the year.

Other awardees were San Beda’s Angel Habacon (rookie of the year and first outside spiker), Letran’s Lara Mae Silva (libero) and Gia Maquilang (freshman of the year), Lyceum of the Philippines U’s Janeth Tulang (opposite spiker) and Hiromi Osada (first middle blocker), and Mapua’s Alyanna Ong (second middle blocker) and Roxie dela Cruz (second outside spiker).

