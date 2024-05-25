Alas Pilipinas wins 3rd straight match, decimates Iran

MANILA, Philippines -- Like a bullet train, Philippine volleyball’s renaissance is fast approaching.

It was accelerated by Alas Pilipinas’ utter 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 decimation of bewildered Iran Saturday night in the AVC Challenge Cup at the jam-packed Rizal Memorial Coliseum that sent it closer to making a historic leap.

Fueled by the country’s hunger for sporting glory, the Filipinas continued their impressive showing, coming through with their best game of the tournament against the Iranians following a pair of electric wins over the Aussies and the Indians the last two days.

That third victory catapulted the country to the semifinals where it ensured its best finish after ending up seventh last year in Indonesia.

There, the host nation will have a chance to achieve what it hasn’t done for so long now—a first podium finish since plucking a Southeast Asian Games bronze medal 19 years ago in Manila.

And it was because these 14 valiant Filipinas, headed by the unquestioned leader in Japan-trained setter Jia de Guzman, answered the call and trained just less than two before wading into battle.

Alas Pilipinas could sweep Pool A when it squares off with Chinese Taipei, which sent its under-23 squad, tonight.

Angel Canino, Sisi Rondina and Fifi Sharma continued to be their brilliant selves.

The same with liberos Dawn Catindig and Jen Nierva, who held their forth in defense.

National team coach Jorge Souza de Brito also got the luxury of resting some of his big guns — Eya Laure and Thea Gagate — and utilizing equally gritty Vannie Gandler, Chery Nunag, Faith Nisperos, Ara Ella Panique and Dell Palomata.

Iran fell to 1-2.