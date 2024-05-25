^

Sports

Cotabato rallies to nip Tagum to open PSL Mindanao Regional Finals

Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 1:30pm
Cotabato rallies to nip Tagum to open PSL Mindanao Regional Finals
PSL officials led by president Cris Bautista and commissioner Alan Caidic join the organizers and some of the participants during the parade of players in the opening of the PSL Regional Finals in Tagum City.
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Cotabato Province made a good first impression on opening day of the PSL Mindanao Regional Finals as it fashioned out a come-from-behind 86-73 triumph over host team Tagum in the Born 2006 division Friday.

Trailing by as much as 12 in the first half, Cotabato slowly but surely chopped down the lead, making it a more manageable deficit entering the third period.

By the start of the third, the visiting squad came out stronger and quickly turned the tide on Tagum.

Cotabato held Tagum without a field goal for a near four-minute stretch while unloading a 16-2 run capped highlighted by baskets from lefty guard John Jefferson Mingao and Rjay Desamparado, giving the visitors their first sizeable lead, 54-44, midway third period.

The Born 2004 of Cotabato Province made it a double celebration after the Big Brothers outplayed Misamis Oriental, 91-70.

Malita, which defeated Basilan, 93-84 (Born 2004).

Other winners in Born 2004 include Davao, Davao Occidental, Bukidnon and Tagum.

Davao walloped Bukidnon, 85-47; Davao Occidental defeated Basilan, 93-84; Bukidnon edged Cotabato Province, 72-69; and Tagum nipped Basilan, 70-69.
The winners in the Born 2006 division were Davao, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental and Tagum.

Davao scored a twin kill, defeating Davao Occidental, 99-54, then added Bukidnon to its list of victims, 86-64.

Tagum made it a double celebration as well, winning over Cotabato Province, 73-68 and Basilan, 98-70.

Bukidnon scuttled Davao Occidental, 94-63, while Misamis Oriental dumped Basilan, 85-55.      

The top two teams in all divisions (Born 2004, 2006 and 2008) will move on to play in the National Finals. 

or sign in with