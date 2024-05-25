^

Team Liquid Echo outlasts Falcons AP Bren to secure 1st MSC slot

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 11:48am
Team Liquid Echo celebrates their win over Falcons AP Bren, which qualified them to the MSC.
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Team Liquid Echo survived the battle of the titans as they defeated Falcons AP Bren, 3-2, in the upper bracket finals of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season13 Playoffs.

Team Liqued Echo thus claimed the first slot in the Mobile Legends Mid-Season Cup (MSC) happening during the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.

In the battle between the top two teams in the league, AP Bren made quick work of the cavalry in Game 1, but Team Liquid Echo bounced back after a back-and- forth Game 2 to tie the series.

The Cavalry were able to get the upper hand thanks to their pick of an X.Borg jungler at the hands of Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno to propel them to match point, but the Hive made use of the same strategy to force a decider.

In Game 5, Falcons AP Bren led most of the game, but a key pick-off on David "FlapTzy" Canon by Jaypee "Jaypee" Cruz saw the tides turn, with the Cavalry marching toward the enemy base to finish the series and book their ticket to Riyadh.

In the lower bracket semifinals, it was a do-or-die game for RSG Philippines and Blacklist International to stay alive in the competition.

RSG Philippines overpowered the agents in Game 1 and most of Game 2, but the Codebreakers seemed to have been turning the tide with a clash by the lord during the 20th minute. But a call from RSG's Dylan "Light" Catipon prompted midlaner Arvie "Aqua" Antonio to teleport to the enemy base and take a 2-0 lead.

The Codebreakers managed to extend the series to avoid a sweep, but RSG Philippines took a commanding lead in Game 5 and saw an opportunity to wipe-out Blacklist International by the 12th minute to stay alive in the playoffs.

The playoffs continue today, May 25 at 4 p.m., with the lower bracket finals between Falcons AP Bren and RSG Philippines. The league's season awards, named Alamat Awards, will also take place today, awarding the All-Star team of the season, the regular season Most Valuable Player, Rookie and Coach of the Season, as well as inducting a new member to the MPL Philippines' Hall of Legends.

