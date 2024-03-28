^

Sports

Saso, Pagdanganan seek redemption at Ford Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 28, 2024 | 10:53am
Saso, Pagdanganan seek redemption at Ford Championship
Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso
AFP photos

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan are determined to bounce back from their recent LPGA Tour performances as they mix it up with the world’s best in the Ford Championship unfolding Thursday in Gilbert, Arizona (Friday Manila time).

After disappointing finishes at the Se Ri Pak Championship in California last week where Saso ended up tied at 27th and Pagdanganan at joint 55th, the ICTSI teammates are optimistic about their prospects at the Seville Golf and Country Club.

With its lengthy 6,734-yard course, they plan to leverage their power while also focusing on precision in their iron shots and putting in the $2.25-million tournament.

Following Nelly Korda’s playoff victory over fellow American Ryan O’Toole last week, which also secured her the World No. 1 ranking, she will be closely watched in the next four days.

Other notable contenders are Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, Allisen Corpuz, Bailey Tardy, Megan Khang, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee, Ruoning Yin, Alison Lee, Lexi Thompson and Koreans In Gee Chun, Eun-Hee Ji, A Lim Kim, Jenny Shin, Hyo Joo Kim and Sei Young Kim.

Boosting the cast are Japanese Ayaka Furue, Hinako Shibuno and Nasa Hataoka, Swede Linn Grant, Aussie Hannah Green and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda.

Saso, aiming for her first title since her major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open in 2021, drew Anna Nordqvist of Sweden and A Lim Kim at 12:34 p.m. on the first hole, while Pagdanganan tangles with American Auston Kim and Korean Hee Young Park in the 12:12 p.m. flight at the backside.

But focus in the first two days will be on the marquee matchup featuring Korda, Ko and Boutier at 12:56 p.m. on No. 1.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

In Papa’s footsteps

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
The late Lope Sarreal Sr. is the only Filipino who wasn’t a fighter inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.
Sports
fbtw
Villarreal Football Academy opens in Philippines

Villarreal Football Academy opens in Philippines

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Villarreal Philippines Academy will provide unrivalled opportunities for football players all over the Philippines by working...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women off to great start in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

Gilas women off to great start in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas women had a strong start in the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup after coming up unscathed in the first day of the...
Sports
fbtw
Pacatiw tries to buck cage rust in ONE Championship return

Pacatiw tries to buck cage rust in ONE Championship return

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
More than a year since his last ONE Championship bout, Jeremy Pacatiw acknowledged that he has a lot to work on before his...
Sports
fbtw
Alinsunurin appointed Philippine men&rsquo;s volleyball assistant coach

Alinsunurin appointed Philippine men’s volleyball assistant coach

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Seasoned mentor Dante Alinsunurin will make a comeback as one of the deputies for the national men’s team as the host...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Antipolo City throws support on Ajido

Antipolo City throws support on Ajido

11 hours ago
The Antipolo City government led by Mayor Casimiro “Jun” Ynares III will provide support to Antipolo-born swimmer...
Sports
fbtw
MLB season begins

MLB season begins

11 hours ago
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers take center stage on Thursday as Major League Baseball’s new season gets under...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic flame to burn near Louvre during Paris Games: source

Olympic flame to burn near Louvre during Paris Games: source

19 hours ago
The Olympic flame is set to burn in the Tuileries Garden in front of the Louvre museum for the duration of the Paris Games...
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio aims to keep imparting basketball knowledge

Tenorio aims to keep imparting basketball knowledge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
At this point of his career, 39-year-old LA Tenorio said it is all about giving back.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with