^

Sports

Marcial confident of dooming Thai foe with uppercut

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 24, 2024 | 1:37pm
Marcial confident of dooming Thai foe with uppercut
Eumir Marcial
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

MANILA, Philippines -- Once his left uppercut connected, Eumir Marcial knew that his opponent, Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam, would not be standing anymore.

Marcial knocked the lights out of Sinam Saturday night in the fourth round of his homecoming bout at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila with a vicious left uppercut.

The two were trading blows in the fourth round, but the Filipino Olympic bronze medalist unleashed a booming left uppercut that stunned Sinam, whose legs fell stiff before hitting the canvas.

It took a good few minutes before the Thai boxer gathered consciousness and he had to be helped up.

Marcial, after the match, said he was setting up the left uppercut the whole bout.

“When I saw my uppercut landed, I told myself that maybe [Sinam] will not stand anymore. I was targeting it since the first round, I tried it several times, but I said that if the uppercut lands, the match is over,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“When I saw that he was hit and became dizzy, I told myself he will not stand anymore,” he added.

The Filipino used the first round to size up the 28-year-old Thai fighter, but in the succeeding rounds, he turned up the heat with jabs and combinations.

And, in the fourth round, Marcial was able to keep Sinam in the corner. The former continued to land shots, as the latter attempted a body shot.

This was when the Asian Games silver medalist landed the picture-perfect left uppercut.

“During our fight, I said by the third round, I want to knock him out. I tried several times, and my punches were wild, so I heard my corner tell me to settle down because I might get hit. So, I stayed composed and I tried again in the fourth round,” he bared.

Despite getting the win via uppercut, the Paris Olympic-bound boxer emphasized that the jabs got him to that point.

“In the first round, second round, I was trying to land the uppercut on his chin instead of the body. I tried it twice in the second round, then I said, I have to maintain my jab and the time will come that the uppercut will land,” he said.

“And that was our setup and it became successful,” he added.

And, with the Paris Olympics on the horizon, he will continue to work on his jabs.

“That is what we’re working at, my jabs. I have to be sharper and more effective when using it, especially in the amateur ranks.”

The Filipino heavy-hitter will take a rest for a week before going back to training.

vuukle comment

BOXING

EUMIR MARCIAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sabalenka wins with heavy heart

Sabalenka wins with heavy heart

14 hours ago
World number two Aryna Sabalenka returned to the court for the first time since the death of her former boyfriend earlier...
Sports
fbtw
Squires back-to-back champions

Squires back-to-back champions

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Letran’s June Silorio is being advertised as the new “Captain Marbel,” or the second coming of ex-pro star...
Sports
fbtw
High Speed Hitters chalk up win No. 5

High Speed Hitters chalk up win No. 5

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
PLDT rode on Savannah Davison’s powerful effort as it repulsed Farm Fresh, 25-9, 25-13, 25-21, yesterday to join Creamline...
Sports
fbtw
Oftana new 3-point King

Oftana new 3-point King

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
TNT’s Calvin Oftana’s career is really on an upward trajectory. From PBA champion to Asian Games gold medalist,...
Sports
fbtw
Who&rsquo;ll be All-Star Game MVP?

Who’ll be All-Star Game MVP?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Scottie Thompson, nursing a bad back, won’t be able to play for coach Tim Cone’s Team Japeth against coach Jorge...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kieffer Alas shines brightest in 2024 NBTC adidas All-Star Game

Kieffer Alas shines brightest in 2024 NBTC adidas All-Star Game

5 hours ago
IN the midst of the hottest young guns of juniors basketball, La Salle Zobel guard Kieffer Alas stood tall on Saturday's 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers remain on track

Lady Spikers remain on track

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle kept a stranglehold of second spot with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-18 win over FEU in the second-round...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial sends Thai foe to dreamland

Marcial sends Thai foe to dreamland

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Eumir Marcial knocked the lights out of Thai opponent Thoedsak Sinam at the 1:33 mark of the fourth round of their super middleweight...
Sports
fbtw
Greats best Stalwarts anew in PBA All-Star Blitz showcase

Greats best Stalwarts anew in PBA All-Star Blitz showcase

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Greats held true to their name.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with