University of San Jose, Eastern Visayas rule Red Bull 3x3 cagefest in Cebu

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
March 19, 2024 | 11:27am
University of San Jose, Eastern Visayas rule Red Bull 3x3 cagefest in Cebu
The event, set in the Sisters of Mary in Talisay City, Cebu, witnessed electrifying plays, clutch buzzer-beaters and jaw-dropping crossovers, captivating spectators with the raw talent displayed amid the simplicity of the school grounds.
Red Bull Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – In a thrilling display of talent and determination, the Red Bull Half Court Cebu Qualifiers concluded with University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR) emerging as champions for the 3-on-3 men’s division and Eastern Visayas State University (EVSU) Ormoc for the women’s division. 

The event, set in the Sisters of Mary in Talisay City, Cebu, witnessed electrifying plays, clutch buzzer-beaters and jaw-dropping crossovers, captivating spectators with the raw talent displayed amid the simplicity of the school grounds.

The competition was fierce, with teams giving their all on the court, demonstrating skill, agility and passion for the game. Amid the intense battles, USJR, EVSU Ormoc and Daily Grind Family (DGFAM) stood out, displaying exceptional teamwork and skill earning them a spot in the National Final next month.

Both teams, together with the men’s runner-up team, Daily Grind Family (DGFAM), advance to the National Final, where they will go head-to-head against other teams from Davao and Manila qualifiers, alongside wildcard teams, many consisting of professional players, to elevate the intensity of the competition.

The stakes are high as they compete for a coveted spot in the Red Bull Half Court World Final, set to take place in the basketball mecca of New York City.

“By coming up with this type of event, we're giving Cebuanos the opportunity to try other basketball games. Witnessing the overwhelming turnout and enthusiasm at the Cebu Qualifiers fills me with immense joy. It's truly heartening to see numerous athletes and teams not only participating but also expressing keen interest in 3-by-3,” stated tournament director, Coach Eric Altamirano.

As USJR, EVSU Ormoc and DGFAM prepare to take on the national stage, they carry the hopes and support of Cebu's basketball community.  

The next legs of the Red Bull Half Court is in Davao on April 6 and Manila on April 13.

