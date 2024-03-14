San Beda annihilates St. Clare in PBA D-League opener

MANILA, Philippines – Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda obliterated Go Torakku-St. Clare, 92-59, for a roaring start to its revenge bid in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Former FEU sniper Bryan Sajonia showed the way with 12 points in only 16 minutes of play as the Red Lions reintroduced themselves in style, after finishing runner-up to back-to-back champion EcoOil-La Salle last season, even without ace guard Jacob Cortez.

Cortez transferred to La Salle in the offseason but the NCAA champion found a bevy of transferees to make up for it with holdovers Jomel Puno (12) and skipper Yukien Andrada (12) also providing solid coverage.

Emmanuel Tagle added 11 points while NCAA Season 99 Finals MVP James Payosing and another neophyte Penny Estacio, from UAAP champion La Salle, had eight each in a scattered onslaught the Red Lions.

“We’re getting there. We’re still adjusting of being able to mix ‘yung new and old guys. Itong D-League is part of the process for us preparing for the NCAA next season,” said coach Yuri Escueta as he braces for another D-League neophyte in CCI-Yengskivel next Monday.

San Beda, still in transition period after the departure of floor general Cortez, struggled early for only a 19-14 cushion but clicked from all cylinders in the second with a 22-6 runaway to break through.

The Red Lions never let go of their prey from there on as they even led by as many as 43 points, 79-36, en route to a comfortable 33-point victory.

Senegalese big man Babacar Ndong paced Go Torakku-St. Clare with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The scores:

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 92 – Sajonia 12, Puno 12, Andrada 12, Tagle 11, Estacio 8, Payosing 8, Etulle 5, Jalbuena 4, Gonzales 4, Celzo 4, Royo 4, Calimag 3, Tagala 2, Songcuya 2, Lopez 1.

Go Torrakku-St. Clare 59 – Ndong 14, Burgos 9, Decano 9, Tapenio 7, Cabauatan 6, Sual 6, Estacio 4, Lopez 2, Rojas 2, Galang 0, Peñaga 0, Balacaoc 0, Yu 0, Dumancas 0, Angeles 0.

Quarterscores: 19-14, 41-20, 79-36, 92-59.