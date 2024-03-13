^

Sports

UAAP men’s volleyball: Golden Spikers end skid, sweep Maroons

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 2:10pm
UAAP menâ��s volleyball: Golden Spikers end skid, sweep Maroons
UST's Josh Ybanez (middle) powered the Golden Spikers with 21 points and 11 receptions.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Spikers snapped their three-game losing streak and swept the winless UP Fighting Maroons, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

Josh Ybanez had another explosive outing, finishing with 21 points and 11 receptions.

After a close first set, UST clawed its way to the easy win with dominating second and third sets. 

In the third set, the Golden Spikers started to pull away late as they broke the game wide open, taking a 17-13 lead to a 24-15 lead capped by a kill by Gboy de Vega. 

Ybanez, in the next possession, had a service error, but Trevor Valera ended the set and the match after hammering in a quick. 

Rainier Flor chipped in 11 points for the Espana-based squad, while de Vega and Sherwin Umandal added eight each. 

Louis Gamban led UP with 13 points, while Angelo Lipata added eight for the Fighting Maroons. 

In the second game, the Adamson Soaring Falcons dug deep to sweep the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 28-26, 25-22, 30-28. 

Ken Batas dragged Ateneo to the verge of grabbing the third set, 24-22, after four straight points. 

An error by Amil Pacinio and an off-the-block attack by Kenneth Paulino then tied the set. 

Adamson then played catchup in the extended set, with the Blue Eagles punching in timely attacks. 

A Pacinio hit gave Ateneo a 28-27 lead, but that was the team’s last advantage. 

Back-to-back errors by Jan Mangulabnan gave Adamson the lead, 29-28. A reception error by Ateneo ended the match, 30-28. 

John Gay and Paulino had 16 points apiece for Adamson. 

Batas, on the other hand, led Ateneo with 20 points, while Salarzon had 16.
 
The Soaring Falcons, the Growling and the Blue Eagles are all holding 3-3 records. 

UP, meanwhile, dropped their sixth straight game in the tournament.

vuukle comment

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

La Salle, San Beda lead 18-team field in Pinoyliga cagefest

22 hours ago
A total of 18 teams will answer the call when Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup unveils its third edition on April 6 at the Alonte...
Sports
fbtw
PSL: Bi&ntilde;an, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

PSL: Biñan, Davao Occi win; Arboleda posts triple-double in 1Munti victory

1 day ago
Biñan turned on its defensive switch early then held a late uprising from Caloocan before winning, 84-69, to move on...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

Sinner, Alcaraz demolish Indian Wells opponents

2 days ago
Reigning Grand Slam champions Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz turned in dominating performances to roll into the fourth round...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier thwart bolts

Batang Pier thwart bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
And the underdog’s surge continues in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka survives tough grind

Sabalenka survives tough grind

2 days ago
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka saved four match points and needed four of her own to earn a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacers roll past Thunder; Celtics silence Jazz

Pacers roll past Thunder; Celtics silence Jazz

3 hours ago
Myles Turner scored 24 points as the Indiana Pacers snapped the Oklahoma City Thunder's three-game winning streak with a 121-111...
Sports
fbtw
Nata&ntilde;o, Gecosala rule Barrios Cup netfest

Nataño, Gecosala rule Barrios Cup netfest

3 hours ago
Mary Djoana Nataño emerged victorious against the fancied Dhea Cua in a gripping duel of skills and composure, snaring...
Sports
fbtw
Tallo signs with new MPBL team Abra

Tallo signs with new MPBL team Abra

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Guard Mac Tallo is heading up north and joining the Abra Weavers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), the...
Sports
fbtw
Asian legends tip Matsuyama to enjoy golden run

Asian legends tip Matsuyama to enjoy golden run

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 4 hours ago
If Hideki Matsuyama beats the strongest field in golf and becomes the first Japanese winner at The Players Championship this...
Sports
fbtw
Al Hilal sets world record to reach Asian Champions League semis

Al Hilal sets world record to reach Asian Champions League semis

5 hours ago
Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal set a world record for consecutive victories with their 28th win in a row to reach the Asian Champions...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with