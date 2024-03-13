UAAP men’s volleyball: Golden Spikers end skid, sweep Maroons

UST's Josh Ybanez (middle) powered the Golden Spikers with 21 points and 11 receptions.

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Spikers snapped their three-game losing streak and swept the winless UP Fighting Maroons, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Josh Ybanez had another explosive outing, finishing with 21 points and 11 receptions.

After a close first set, UST clawed its way to the easy win with dominating second and third sets.

In the third set, the Golden Spikers started to pull away late as they broke the game wide open, taking a 17-13 lead to a 24-15 lead capped by a kill by Gboy de Vega.

Ybanez, in the next possession, had a service error, but Trevor Valera ended the set and the match after hammering in a quick.

Rainier Flor chipped in 11 points for the Espana-based squad, while de Vega and Sherwin Umandal added eight each.

Louis Gamban led UP with 13 points, while Angelo Lipata added eight for the Fighting Maroons.

In the second game, the Adamson Soaring Falcons dug deep to sweep the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 28-26, 25-22, 30-28.

Ken Batas dragged Ateneo to the verge of grabbing the third set, 24-22, after four straight points.

An error by Amil Pacinio and an off-the-block attack by Kenneth Paulino then tied the set.

Adamson then played catchup in the extended set, with the Blue Eagles punching in timely attacks.

A Pacinio hit gave Ateneo a 28-27 lead, but that was the team’s last advantage.

Back-to-back errors by Jan Mangulabnan gave Adamson the lead, 29-28. A reception error by Ateneo ended the match, 30-28.

John Gay and Paulino had 16 points apiece for Adamson.

Batas, on the other hand, led Ateneo with 20 points, while Salarzon had 16.



The Soaring Falcons, the Growling and the Blue Eagles are all holding 3-3 records.

UP, meanwhile, dropped their sixth straight game in the tournament.