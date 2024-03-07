^

CEU wallops Guang Ming to clinch UCAL semis berth

Philstar.com
March 7, 2024 | 5:27pm
CEU wallops Guang Ming to clinch UCAL semis berth
Abdul-Wahab Olusesi (right) battles for the rebound for CEU.
UCAL

MANILA, Philippines – Defending champion Centro Escolar University made quick work of Guang Ming College, 83-57, to book the first ticket to the semifinals in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum Season 6 at the Paco Arena on Thursday, March 7.

The Scorpions didn’t even need their twice-to-beat armor in the quarterfinals as they clipped the wings of the Flying Dragons behind a strong first quarter showing.

CEU was quick to bare its might on both ends of the floor, exploding for 21 points in the first 10 minutes while limiting Guang Ming to a measly nine points.

Abdul-Wahab Olusesi was in the middle of that tough defensive stand, finishing with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds apart from his five blocks and four steals. 

Daniel Marcelo added 10 points and six boards while Franz Diaz had an all-around effort of six points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Guang Ming showed semblance of life in the middle quarters but that hardly threatened CEU as it even built a commanding 31-point lead, 81-50 early in the final frame.

Jerover Cabilla was the long bright spot for Guang Ming finishing with 10 points.

CEU now awaits the results of the other quarterfinals clash between University of the Batangas and Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas to determine its semifinals foe.

Over at the other pairing, Diliman College lived to fight another day with a gutsy 83-81 victory against the twice-to-beat Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas.

Axl Taporco was clutch in the end game, drilling a booming triple with four seconds left to put the Blue Dragons ahead for good. He finished with 24 points built on four triples.

