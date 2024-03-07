Marvin advances, boosts likely last shot at Olympic boxing berth

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-British boxer John Marvin is racing against time.

After delivering on a promise of a Southeast Asian Games gold medal seven years ago, Marvin, now 31 years old, is eyeing to fulfill another one as he searches for a Paris Games slot in what could possibly be his last Olympic odyssey.

Knowing he’s not getting any younger, Marvin has been fighting as if there’s no tomorrow as evidenced by his quick, ruthless second round stoppage of hapless Iranian Pouria Amiri Wednesday that catapulted him straight to the second round of the men’s 92-kilogram class of the World Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

It also pushed the Asian Championship silver winner — whose Filipina mother Teresita Tupas hails from Pampanga — three wins closer to making the Paris cut and realizing his Olympic dream.

The British Army lance corporal will face Togo’s Kevin Prudence Lonlon Ko Kuadjovi, who drew an opening-round bye, next.

Equally devastating was countryman Rogen Ladon, who shut the lights out of Moroccan Said Mortaji with an electric second-round knockout victory that secured the 30-year-old former World Championship bronze medalist a berth to the round-of-16 of the men’s 51kg section.

There, the Bago, Negros Occidental native would try to hurdle Great Britain’s Kiaran MacDonaldo, who himself had a referee-stopped contest triumph that came at the expense of Trinidad and Tobago’s Al Jaleel Ortega Jopkhu, in one of the two wins the former would need to claim a spot to the quadrennial games.

Also trying to keep their Olympic bids alive were Tokyo Games silver medalist Nesthy Petecio (women’s 75kg) and bronze winner Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg), Mark Ashkey Fajardo (men’s 64.5kg), Ronald Chavez, Jr. (men’s 71kg), Claudine Veloso (women’s 54kg), and Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg).

It wasn’t all roses though for the Filipinos as Hergie Bacyadan’s Olympic journey ended following a heartbreaking, gut-wrenching 3-2 split decision defeat to Brazilian Viviane Pereira in the women’s 75kg division.

Bacyadan was the second Philippine casualty after Riza Pasuit crashed out a few days ago, leaving the Petecio-led “Magnificent Eight” to continue to the fight for the 10-strong national squad eyeing to join fellow pug Eumir Marcial, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan in Paris.