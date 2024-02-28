^

Sports

Oftana keys Tropang Giga squeaker past Elasto Painters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 10:11pm
Oftana keys Tropang Giga squeaker past Elasto Painters
TNT's Calvin Oftana (8) had a monster double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds against Rain or Shine.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Calvin Oftana took over in the fourth quarter and towed TNT past Rain or Shine from 10 points down to win, 108-107, in their first game in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Oftana scored 10 of his 23 points in the final quarter as he made timely baskets to secure the victory.

Rain or Shine led by five points, 104-99, with a layup by Santi Santillan with 3:42 remaining in the game.

Newly traded Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser then answered with a layup to cut the lead to three, 104-101.

This gave the Tropang Giga a momentum boost, as this triggered a 9-0 run.

The blitz was capped by a 3-pointer and a layup off a backdoor cut by Oftana, as the lead grew to four, 108-104, with 50 seconds remaining.

On the other end, Andrei Caracut was fouled. He missed his first and made his second, cutting the lead to three, 108-105.

Jayson Castro then missed a dagger trey, opening a window of opportunity for Rain or Shine.

And with the time winding down, Jhonard Clarito drove to the basket, and attempted and made a layup. But there were just two seconds left in the game.

Castro received the inbound and used his speed to dribble out the time.

The win gave returning TNT head coach Chot Reyes his first win in the PBA since taking a break from the team last year.

In the offseason, Reyes returned to the bench, replacing team manager Jojo Lastimosa.

Oftana, for his part, also had 14 rebounds, three assists and a steal.

RR Pogoy and Kim Aurin also provided plenty of offensive support to the sweet-shooting forward, finishing with 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Adrian Nocum and Santi Santillan, meanwhile, scattered 20 points each for Rain or Shine.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CALVIN OFTANA

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

Lyceum clobbers MCU in UCAL cagefest

2 days ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University gave its home fans something to be proud of by crushing the visiting Manila Central University,...
Sports
fbtw
US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

US college basketball 'court-storming' under fire after injury

1 day ago
US college basketball authorities faced fresh calls to ban rowdy postgame court invasions Monday after a second player was...
Sports
fbtw
Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

Cone sees Kai Sotto dominating Asian basketball

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
“If I may say so about Kai, he’s going to absolutely dominate Asia. I’ve always felt that.”
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

Pampanga, South Cotabato collide for MPBL preseason crown

2 days ago
Pampanga and South Cotabato will dispute the 2024 MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Preseason Invitational title...
Sports
fbtw
White, Ajido end Philippines' medal drought in Asian Age Group swimming tilt

White, Ajido end Philippines' medal drought in Asian Age Group swimming tilt

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Filipino-British Heather White and Jamesray Ajido delivered the country’s breakthrough medals by snaring a bronze each...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Saso, Pagdanganan open bid in Women's World tilt

Saso, Pagdanganan open bid in Women's World tilt

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan expect to rebound with strong performances in the Women’s World Championship after...
Sports
fbtw
Cua eyes another two-title run in PPS Bansalan tennis tilt

Cua eyes another two-title run in PPS Bansalan tennis tilt

7 hours ago
Dhea Cua builds up for a big performance on her home turf next week as she aims for another impressive two-title run in the...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP men&rsquo;s volleyball: Bulldogs clip Falcons; Blue Eagles sweep Maroons

UAAP men’s volleyball: Bulldogs clip Falcons; Blue Eagles sweep Maroons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The National University Bulldogs won their second straight game in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT&rsquo;s Davison braces for Van Sickle, Angels

PLDT’s Davison braces for Van Sickle, Angels

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Filipino-Canadian hitter Savi Davison is preparing herself for tougher competition as she plays her second season in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with