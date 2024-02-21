UAAP men’s volleyball: UST storms back in 3rd set to complete sweep vs UE

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Spikers used a big rally in the third set to complete a sweep of the UE Red Warriors, 28-26, 25-19, 26-24 in the UAAP Season 86 men’s tournament Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

With UST trailing by six, 14-20, in the third set, the Golden Spikers clawed their way back and took the lead, 24-23.

After Joshua Pozas tied the game up at 24, Gboy de Vega and Josh Ybanez powered UST in back-to-back kills to secure the victory.

De Vega led UST with 14 points off of 12 attacks and two blocks.

Ybanez, the reigning league Most Valuable Player, added 12 markers, all attacks. Paul Colinare added 10.

Pozas spearheaded the Red Warriors with 11 markers.

UST head coach Odjie Mamon said that the gritty win was a test of the team’s character.

“Our record is still immaculate, but we had a lot of flaws today,” Mamon told reporters after the game in Filipino.

UST will next face La Salle, on Sunday, February 25.

UE, meanwhile, will try to win its first game of the season against FEU also on Sunday.