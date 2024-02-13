^

Fueling empowerment and unity at Women’s Run PH at SM By the Bay

Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 1:00pm
Filipina CEO Circle’s Ambe Tierro and Karen Roa, Women’s Run PH founder Nicole Wuthrich-de la Cruz and SM Supermalls VP for corporate marketing Grace Magno
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — As March approaches, excitement builds for the Filipina CEO Circle (FCC) Women’s Run PH on March 10 at SM By the Bay North Fountain.

With just under a month to go, we extend a warm invitation to all to join this extraordinary event celebrating the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of women from diverse backgrounds.

RUNRIO, the organizer of Women’s Run PH, is excited to unveil the partnership with the FCC as the title sponsor and co-organizer for this year's series, officially renamed as FCC “Women’s Run PH.”

The FCC, committed to supporting Filipina business leaders, partners with Women’s Run PH to inspire women through running, underscoring their collective power and celebrating their achievements.

SM Supermalls, the co-presenter of the 2024 FCC Women’s Run PH, hosted the press conference and signing ceremony recently at SM Mall of Asia’s Olive Garden. SM has consistently dedicated initiatives that promote women’s upliftment, aligning with the celebration of International Women's Month in March.

Get ready to honor women’s greatness as the highly anticipated Women’s Run PH makes its triumphant return this Women’s Month in March.

“SM is proud to co-present this event as it reflects our commitment to providing an empowering space where women can gather, find inspiration and unlock their potential. Your presence at the starting line symbolizes solidarity and showcases the power of unity and determination,” shared SM Supermalls VP for corporate marketing Grace Magno.

The event offers various race categories: the 1KM Kids Dash for families, the exclusive 5KM Run for Women, the Women’s 10KM Run and the 10KM Buddy Run for male-female pairs.

Mark your calendars for March 10 and join us at SM By the Bay for Women's Run 2024! For registration and more information, visit www.womensrunph.com. Let's celebrate fortitude, unity, and win together!

 

For more information about SM Supermalls’ exciting women-themed events, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.

SM SUPERMALLS
