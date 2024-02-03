^

SBP credits Ginebra for properly handling Brownlee situation

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 3, 2024 | 6:56pm
SBP credits Ginebra for properly handling Brownlee situation
Justin Brownlee
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra's decision to shelve Justin Brownlee in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup is a “big thing,” as the beloved import is now eligible to play for Gilas Pilipinas once again, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said.

On Saturday, the SBP said that Brownlee, the hero of Gilas Pilipinas in last year’s Hangzhou Asian Games, is now eligible to play for the Philippine team in the upcoming first window of the FIBA Asia Championship qualifiers this month.

This, a few months after he was flagged for banned substance Carboxy-THC just a few days following Gilas’ gold medal win in the Asiad.

Because of the development, Ginebra opted to sit Brownlee out and field another foreign reinforcement in Tony Bishop for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Bishop led the Gin Kings to the semifinals, where they were swept by the San Miguel Beermen.

In an interview with reporters, SBP executive director Erika Dy said Brownlee’s suspension ends on February 9, which is before the first window of the qualifiers.

“It is a big thing [for Brownlee to sit out the PBA conference]. Obviously, Ginebra could have used him this conference because he wasn’t suspended yet,” Dy told reporters.

“We sat down with the Ginebra management, and we thought it was best, not knowing the length of suspension, to sit out so whatever sentence we get, it would have a retroactive application,” Dy added.

The official also said that they will try to bring home the iconic foreign reinforcement this week.

“We are really, really happy, of course. We were really hoping that he could join us during the window and it turns out that he can.”

Brownlee will be the Nationals’ naturalized player for the first window.

He will join Chris Newsome, June Mar Fajardo, Dwight Ramos, Kevin Quiambao, Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, AJ Edu, Calvin Oftana, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez and Jamie Malonzo in the 12-man roster.

They will be facing Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei later this month.

