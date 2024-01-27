^

Sports

SBP exec stresses need to send only the best players in international meets

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 27, 2024 | 6:44pm
SBP exec stresses need to send only the best players in international meets
Erika Dy (middle)

MANILA, Philippines -- Deploying the country's best players to international competitions should be the way to go, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Erika Dy said, ahead of high-profile basketball competitions this year.

This, a month before the start of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, and months before the start of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

In an interview aired over Noli Eala's Power and Play on Saturday, Dy, the newly minted SBP executive, said that currently, basketball officials are negotiating with players and coaches.

"My position is that we have to send our best players for the national competitions, because as you said, these are elite [competitions]. So why should be bring collegiate or amateur players? But when we say best players of the country, sometimes, our best players come from the amateur ranks," Dy said in Filipino.

"Sometimes, they are not in PBA or not yet professional. So, we really have to choose properly," she added.

The official also called for continuity for the player pool, as the players would play not just this year, but also the years to come.

"I do believe that we run in four-year cycles, this FIBA competitions. It is not good that when [players are tapped,] and they are currently 33 years old, when Qatar 2027 comes, they are already 37. So, their career is almost over," Dy said.

"[If that happens,] it seems that we have to start all over again. So, no continuity," she added.

A balance of experience and youth would come a long way, the official underscored, which should come from a mix of veterans and up-and-coming players.

"I think the premise is, to always put our best food forward and therefore, we should bring our best players."

The new head coach of Gilas Pilipinas might be announced next week.

"There are plans, just be patient with us. Hopefully we can announce next week, we are just completing everything."

