Hotshots repel Fuel Masters, near PBA finals

Tyler Bey (0) led Magnolia with 25 points and 12 rebounds. He also had three blocks and a steal.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots are on the cusp of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals after turning back a spirited run by the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 82-78, Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After being down by as much as 16 points in the first half, Phoenix tied the game at 60 toward the end of the third quarter, only for Jio Jalalon to hit a layup with four seconds remaining to help the Hotshots grab a 62-60 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, Tyler Bey’s split from the free throw line gave Magnolia a 71-70 lead with 5:49 left.

Phoenix then took a five-point lead, 76-71, capped by a pair of freebies by Johnathan Williams III.

Slowly but surely, the Hotshots erased the lead and took a two-point lead, 78-76, with 1:23 remaining in the game.

After a turnover by Tyler Tio, Paul Lee hit a 3-pointer from the logo for the dagger, 81-75, with less than a minute remaining.

The Fuel Masters had numerous opportunities to score and cut the lead, but they were only able to sink a shot with nine seconds remaining -- a layup by Williams.

A split from the line by Mark Barroca with two seconds remaining set the final score.

Magnolia led by double digits early, as they started the game red-hot.

They ended the first quarter up 16, 30-14.

Phoenix then outscored the Hotshots 46-32 in the middle quarters as they slowly nipped away the lead.

Bey led Magnolia with 25 points and 12 rebounds. He also had three blocks and a steal.

Jio Jalalon added 17 points, six rebounds and three dimes.

Williams as usual led the Fuel Masters with 27 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.

Jason Perkins chipped in 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the losing effort.

“It’s an ugly win. But we’ll take it,” Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said after the game.

Magnolia will try to punch the first finals ticket on Sunday, January 28, at the same venue.