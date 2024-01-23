Vanie Gandler 'star-struck' with new Cignal teammate Dawn Macandili

MANILA, Philippines – For years, Cignal HD Spikers hitter Vanie Gandler has observed the prowess of ace libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig from the other side of the net.

From watching her play with rival DLSU Lady Spikers in college, to facing off against her in the pros with the now defunct F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, Gandler has been stuck as a mere spectator of Macandili’s skills.

But this new year, Gandler gets to share the same side of the court with the defense specialist for the very first time, after the HD Spikers were able to sign Macandili following F2’s disbandment.

Though surrounded by high-level players during her career, Gandler couldn’t help but gush over getting to train and eventually play with Macandili on her side.

“I’m so happy and excited to be playing beside Ate Dawn Macandili. Everyone knows how great she is and I’m still a bit star-struck right now,” said Gandler.

Prior to joining Cignal, Macandili had won multiple “Best Libero” awards, as well as championships in the PVL and other leagues, making her one of the most decorated in her position — even being named among ASEAN’s best.

The former Ateneo standout herself is a fairly new addition to the HD Spikers team, but with her rookie year under her belt coupled with the addition of Macandili, Gandler is optimistic of what’s to come.

“Yeah, it was a great year for us but we still haven’t gotten the main goal, which is the championship. So, of course, our eyes are still on the prize and that’s winning the gold and we’re really just going to keep building on from there,” said Gandler, who also had her first practice with the new recruits on Monday.

Still, it’s not only Gandler’s team that has revamped their teams in time for the 2024 Premier Volleyball League season next month, with all 12 teams — one of which is a newcomer — building the best versions of their squads.

But with their eyes set on what they can control, Gandler and the rest of the HD Spikers are ready to step up to the challenge.