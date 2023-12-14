Giannis goes berserk with career-high 64 points as Bucks trample Pacers

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 13: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

MANILA, Philippines -- Giannis Antetokounmpo went on a scoring rampage and finished with a career-high 64 points Thursday morning (Manila time) as the Milwaukee Bucks halted the four-game winning streak of the Indiana Pacers, 140-126, at the Fiserv Forum.

The Greek Freak eclipsed his previous career-high of 55 points in the game against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo carved the defense and scored 26 of his scoring output in the final quarter.

Indiana's defense just could not handle the forward as he used a mix of floaters, layups, dunks and free throws to turn a 101-96 cushion into a 124-102 lead with 5:54 remaining.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player reached 61 points with a layup at the 1:29 mark of the final quarter.

A free throw and a dunk with seconds left in the game gave Antetokounmpo his career-high.

GIANNIS JUST MADE HISTORY.



64 PTS is a career-high and a Bucks franchise record ???? pic.twitter.com/x7xnMrUi9U — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2023

He also had 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block in 37 minutes of play.

He shot a mind-boggling 20 of 28 from the field and 24 of 32 from the free throw line.

Damian Lillard followed suit with 21 points, while Bobby Portis had 19 markers.

Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton teamed up for the Pacers, scoring 22 points apiece.

The Bucks are now holding a 17-7 win-loss slate, while the Pacers are now at 13-9 in the season.