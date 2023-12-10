^

Blazers sink Pirates in NCAA battle for 3rd

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 10, 2023 | 12:14pm
Robi Nayve had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for Benilde.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Benilde Blazers pulled away in the third quarter and secured the victory in a the first ever NCAA third place game at the expense of the Lyceum Pirates, 93-83, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

The two teams did not play with key cogs, as both Lyceum's Enoch Valdez and Benilde's Migs Oczon are now set to play professional basketball.

With Benilde leading by just two, 43-41, heading into the half, the Blazers unleashed a 9-2 run capped by a layup by Robi Nayve to break the game wide open, 52-43.

After Alvin Penafiel halted the Blazers' run with a layup, Benilde uncorked a 13-6 assault to grab a 65-51 lead.

It was enough separation as Benilde breezed through to the finish line.

The lead grew to as much as 15 points, 66-81, following an and-one play by John Morales with 6:03 left in the game.

Lyceum was not able to close the gap to a single digit deficit.

Nayve had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for Benilde.

Nayve, Prince Carlos and Will Gozum are all set to leave the team after exhausting their playing years.

Joshua Cajucom chipped in 15 markers, while Miggy Corteza shared the scoring load with 14 of his own.

Mclaude Guadana had 16 points for Lyceum.

Penafiel added 15 markers.

