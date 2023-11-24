Pingris ejection sparks Binan in dumping Bulacan

Marc Pingris was thrown out midway the second period after he accidentally hit Itchie Altamirano of JT with a basketball on the face while he was still airborne for a shot.

MANILA, Philippines – Binan got fired up by the ejection of veteran star forward Marc Pingris in the first half to turn back JT Taipan Bulacan, 64-48, in the Pilipinas Super League at the Central Recreation and Fitness Center in Quezon City just recently.

The many-time All-Defensive Team member immediately went to Altamirano to apologize.

That resulted in a disqualifying foul and an automatic ejection as under FIBA rules, as a hit above the shoulder means automatic disqualification from the game. But it somehow pumped up the rest of Pingris’ teammates.

“Ginising ko lang ang mga teammates ko,” said Pingris.

Jimboy Estrada was the lone player who scored in double figures for Binan, but another ex-PBA player, KG Canaleta, nearly had a double-double performance of nine points and nine rebounds. This included a nasty thrown down coming off the baseline in the second half when his team was about to rip the game apart.

Earlier, Caloocan turned to Gabby Espinas, who had a double-double showing, while Reil Cervantes presided on the offensive end, as the two former PBA players conspired to provide a headache to their opponents in leading the Supremos to an 82-74 win over Cam Norte.

A Rookie/MVP in the NCAA who also won multiple championships in the PBA, Espinas flexed his muscles and produced 10 points and 11 boards for Caloocan, while Cervantes tallied 13 markers.

The Supremos outplayed the Warriors, beating them in rebounding (56-45) and dishing out more assists (25-17).