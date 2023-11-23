^

Sports

On birthday, UP rookie Onoh treats teammates with 30-rebound game vs UST

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 23, 2023 | 6:18pm
On birthday, UP rookie Onoh treats teammates with 30-rebound game vs UST
UP's Favour Onoh
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Favour Onoh celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, but it was she who gave the UP Fighting Maroons a gift with a historic performance against the UST Growling Tigresses to keep their UAAP Season 86 campaign alive.

Onoh, who just turned 18 years old, tallied a UAAP record of 30 rebounds in their do-or-die clash against the Tigresses. Emotional after the game, she credited the team’s mentality in helping her achieve the feat.

Making the win more special was that it happened on her birthday.

“It’s a special day for me… We played together as a team the love we showed each other, we stepped on the gas and also the support from our coaches. I’m very much excited that we won this game,” said Onoh.

She also brushed off her might in rebounding, after raking down almost half of UP’s 62 total rebounds in the game. Rather than focusing on the individual feat, she said it was only her job.

“Rebounding is one of the things that I need to do to help my team because if I’m not able to get those rebounds, I don’t think that my teammates will have that trust in me,” said the center. 

“So I have a mindset that I must get that ball.”

With another chance at history on Saturday, Onoh hopes to continue making a big impact for the team.

The Fighting Maroons are looking to make a return to the championship round of the UAAP women’s basketball tournament for the first time in 15 years.

UP collides with UST in a do-or-die match for a spot in the finals against 8-peat seeking NU on Saturday, November 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

