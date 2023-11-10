Pirates nip Blazers for share of lead

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum Pirates escaped the Benilde Blazers, 84-81, in a nip-and-tuck affair to gain a share of the lead in the 99th NCAA men’s basketball tournament Friday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Trailing by six, 65-71, with about seven minutes left in the game, the Pirates scored five straight capped by an and-one play by John Bravo to cut the deficit to just one, 70-71, with 5:52 left.

After Joshua Marcos gave the Blazers a three-point lead with 5:23 left, free throws by Lyceum tied the game at 73-all.

A split from the charity line by Migs Oczon temporarily broke the tie, but a pair of free throws by Mclaude Guadana finally gave the edge to Lyceum with 3:07 remaining, 75-74.

The two teams traded baskets, but a Jearlan Omandac 3-pointer with 1:16 left gave the Pirates an 80-76 cushion.

Oczon answered with a 3-pointer on the other end, but Omandac made another trey with 42 seconds left to regain the four-point breathing room.

Prince Carlos then turned the ball over with 28 seconds remaining, sealing the deal for Lyceum.

A split from the line by Enoch Valdez iced the game.

Robi Nayve cut the lead to three with 15 seconds remaining, and Omandac missed both free throws off the intentional foul, leaving a small window of opportunity for Benilde.

Carlos, however, missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game.

Valdez had 15 points and six rebounds for Lyceum.

John Bravo and John Barba had 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Oczon finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Benilde, while Carlos had 16 for the Blazers.

Lyceum is now tied with league leader Mapua with an 11-3 slate.

Benilde, meanwhile, dropped to 9-5, good for solo third.