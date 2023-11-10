^

Sports

Pirates nip Blazers for share of lead

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 4:18pm
Pirates nip Blazers for share of lead
Enoch Valdez (2) led Lyceum with 15 points.
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – The Lyceum Pirates escaped the Benilde Blazers, 84-81, in a nip-and-tuck affair to gain a share of the lead in the 99th NCAA men’s basketball tournament Friday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Trailing by six, 65-71, with about seven minutes left in the game, the Pirates scored five straight capped by an and-one play by John Bravo to cut the deficit to just one, 70-71, with 5:52 left.

After Joshua Marcos gave the Blazers a three-point lead with 5:23 left, free throws by Lyceum tied the game at 73-all.

A split from the charity line by Migs Oczon temporarily broke the tie, but a pair of free throws by Mclaude Guadana finally gave the edge to Lyceum with 3:07 remaining, 75-74.

The two teams traded baskets, but a Jearlan Omandac 3-pointer with 1:16 left gave the Pirates an 80-76 cushion.

Oczon answered with a 3-pointer on the other end, but Omandac made another trey with 42 seconds left to regain the four-point breathing room.

Prince Carlos then turned the ball over with 28 seconds remaining, sealing the deal for Lyceum.

A split from the line by Enoch Valdez iced the game.

Robi Nayve cut the lead to three with 15 seconds remaining, and Omandac missed both free throws off the intentional foul, leaving a small window of opportunity for Benilde.

Carlos, however, missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game.

Valdez had 15 points and six rebounds for Lyceum.

John Bravo and John Barba had 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Oczon finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for Benilde, while Carlos had 16 for the Blazers.

Lyceum is now tied with league leader Mapua with an 11-3 slate.

Benilde, meanwhile, dropped to 9-5, good for solo third.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BENILDE BLAZERS

LYCEUM PIRATES

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL launches social arm to aid former players

MPBL launches social arm to aid former players

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
There’s more to the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) than just exciting games.
Sports
fbtw
Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors in NBA thriller

1 day ago
Nikola Jokic scored 35 points as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-105 in a blockbuster showdown between...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater welcomes morale-boosting rout of Converge

Blackwater welcomes morale-boosting rout of Converge

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Blackwater's lopsided win over the Converge FiberXers in Wednesday's PBA Philippine Commissioners' Cup action was not expected,...
Sports
fbtw
Semis-bound Archers challenged by early losses, says coach

Semis-bound Archers challenged by early losses, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
La Salle's early struggles strengthened the team as the Green Archers heated up at just the right time, head coach Topex Robinson...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs coach looks beyond UAAP semis berth

Bulldogs coach looks beyond UAAP semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
After clinching their second straight UAAP Final Four berth, the NU Bulldogs are aiming for something bigger.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maroons, Bulldogs focus on UAAP twice-to-beat semis edge

Maroons, Bulldogs focus on UAAP twice-to-beat semis edge

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Final Four-bound University of the Philippines and National University try to boost their twice-to-beat hopes against different...
Sports
fbtw
Persona 5 Tactica collaboration caf&eacute; to run in Manila

Persona 5 Tactica collaboration café to run in Manila

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
The collaboration cafe will run from November 17 to December 16 at the Moon Rabbit Cafe and Restaurant in San Juan City, Metro...
Sports
fbtw
Bacojo, Arca lead Philippine chess team in world youth tilt

Bacojo, Arca lead Philippine chess team in world youth tilt

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
FIDE Masters Mark Jay Bacojo and Chrisitan Gian Karlo Arca seek glory and International Master norms as they spearhead an...
Sports
fbtw
Sports data firm goes all out for NBA fans

Sports data firm goes all out for NBA fans

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
Data has become such a huge part of sports nowadays, and fans just can’t seem to get enough of it!
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with