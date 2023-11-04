Blazers rout Chiefs

Will Gozum (center) finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for the Blazers.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Benilde Blazers used a crucial second quarter run that helped them break the game wide open and win their fourth straight NCAA Season 99 contest at the expense of the Arellano Chiefs, 74-56, Saturday morning at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

With the game tied at 28, the Blazers scored 13 straight points stretching from the last two minutes of the second quarter to the first minute of the third quarter to help them build a 41-28 lead.

While the Chiefs cut the lead to single digits multiple times, they were not able to get over the hump.

The Blazers outscored Arellano 18-8 in the final quarter as they breezed through the finish line.

Reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Will Gozum finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for the Blazers.

Migs Oczon and Miggy Corteza chipped in 11 points apiece.

Lorenz Capulong had 18 points and 12 boards for Arellano.

Benilde strengthened its Final Four bid with an 8-4 win-loss slate.

Arellano, meanwhile, dropped to a 2-10 record.