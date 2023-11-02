^

Sports

Dalby welcomes underdog status vs Bonfim in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 2, 2023 | 11:16am
Dalby welcomes underdog status vs Bonfim in UFC Fight Night
Nicolas Dalby
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – For Danish mixed martial arts fighter Nicolas Dalby, life has been an uphill climb and about proving people wrong.

He won a pair of European MMA belts early in his career that earned him a UFC call-up. But his debut was less than stellar as he went 1-2-1 and was subsequently cut.

Nicolas returned to Cage Warriors, where he won a title for a third time, going 3-0-1 and getting a second chance at the UFC. Since his return, he has gone 5-1-1. His previous fight saw his opponent Muslim Salikhov highly favored and yet in three brutal rounds, Dalby from the start put his Russian foe on the back heel and systematically destroyed Salikhov.

On Sunday, November 5 (9 a.m. Manila time on the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as Blast TV), Nicolas Dalby will take on Gabriel Bonfim in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night at Sao Paulo, Brazil. It seems like he is being fed to the up and coming Brazilian in what will surely be a rabid and partisan home crowd. 

Bonfim, the undefeated (15-0) submission specialist, is heavily favored to win and submit Dalby, who currently sports a 22-4-1 record with two no contests.

Furthermore, Bonfim is 26 — 12 years Dalby’s junior. 

“My thoughts on the fight is I appreciate the opportunity to prove people wrong,” Dalby told this writer in an interview from Sao Paulo. “I have never been finished. The fights I lost are a decision. People say the fight will be a walkover for Bonfim and they have not taken a look at my fights. I only lost one fight in my last 11 and that happened when I was in great chaos in my private life. Now that things are running smoothly, I am all right.”

This past January, Dalby fought Brazilian Warlley Alves in Rio de Janeiro and came away with a split decision.

Regarding fighting a fighter in front of a home crowd, Dalby wondered, “Why is that tough? All energy is good energy for me. I fought in Brazil in Rio and other countries and have come away with positive and negative results. I am sure it will be more in favor of Bonfim, but let’s just get it on.”

That positive and never-say-die attitude has allowed Dalby to thrive.

“It is just the way I am. I am very driven and stubborn. It feels like the only way I have to go. Not in a negative way but the way I think I should go.” 

With his 39th birthday coming up on November 16, Dalby thinks it would be fun to get a win to close out the year and the last of his 30s. 

“It would be amazing to be in my 30th fight and to get a win and on the 30th anniversary of the UFC. That would be special.”

vuukle comment

MMA

UFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chiba Jets fend off TNT Tropang Giga in EASL rematch

Chiba Jets fend off TNT Tropang Giga in EASL rematch

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East...
Sports
fbtw
Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

Ailing Rondae Hollis-Jefferson still uncertain for TNT's PBA season opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The status of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the TNT Tropang Giga’s opener this Sunday is still “iffy,” TNT...
Sports
fbtw
TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASL

TNT takes another crack at Chiba Jets in EASL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super...
Sports
fbtw
Eala makes short work of French foe

Eala makes short work of French foe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala scored a 6-3, 6-2 romp over home bet Amandine Hesse in the opening round of the W60 Nantes Tuesday night in Fr...
Sports
fbtw

Is Denver unbeatable?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
After only four games in the NBA season, it’s too early to declare the defending champion Denver Nuggets the runaway favorites to retain the crown even if they’re unbeaten and crushing the opposition...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paris Masters: Djokovic wins in return; Medvedev loses cool; Zverev grinds through

Paris Masters: Djokovic wins in return; Medvedev loses cool; Zverev grinds through

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic returned to the court on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), cruising past Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 6-3, 6-2,...
Sports
fbtw
Lastimosa rues TNT's flat start in EASL loss to Chiba

Lastimosa rues TNT's flat start in EASL loss to Chiba

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga's sluggish start against the Japanese team Chiba Jets in their East Asia Super League (EASL) game was...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga bow to Jets once again

Tropang Giga bow to Jets once again

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Japan’s Chiba Jets foiled Rondae Hollis-Jefferson-less TNT’s bid for a winning home debut in the East Asia Super...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas take care of business vs Iran XI

Filipinas take care of business vs Iran XI

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Filipinas dispatched Iran in the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, 1-0, to keep their slim hopes for the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with