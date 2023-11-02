Dalby welcomes underdog status vs Bonfim in UFC Fight Night

MANILA, Philippines – For Danish mixed martial arts fighter Nicolas Dalby, life has been an uphill climb and about proving people wrong.

He won a pair of European MMA belts early in his career that earned him a UFC call-up. But his debut was less than stellar as he went 1-2-1 and was subsequently cut.

Nicolas returned to Cage Warriors, where he won a title for a third time, going 3-0-1 and getting a second chance at the UFC. Since his return, he has gone 5-1-1. His previous fight saw his opponent Muslim Salikhov highly favored and yet in three brutal rounds, Dalby from the start put his Russian foe on the back heel and systematically destroyed Salikhov.

On Sunday, November 5 (9 a.m. Manila time on the Premier Sports channel on Sky and Cignal as well as Blast TV), Nicolas Dalby will take on Gabriel Bonfim in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night at Sao Paulo, Brazil. It seems like he is being fed to the up and coming Brazilian in what will surely be a rabid and partisan home crowd.

Bonfim, the undefeated (15-0) submission specialist, is heavily favored to win and submit Dalby, who currently sports a 22-4-1 record with two no contests.

Furthermore, Bonfim is 26 — 12 years Dalby’s junior.

“My thoughts on the fight is I appreciate the opportunity to prove people wrong,” Dalby told this writer in an interview from Sao Paulo. “I have never been finished. The fights I lost are a decision. People say the fight will be a walkover for Bonfim and they have not taken a look at my fights. I only lost one fight in my last 11 and that happened when I was in great chaos in my private life. Now that things are running smoothly, I am all right.”

This past January, Dalby fought Brazilian Warlley Alves in Rio de Janeiro and came away with a split decision.

Regarding fighting a fighter in front of a home crowd, Dalby wondered, “Why is that tough? All energy is good energy for me. I fought in Brazil in Rio and other countries and have come away with positive and negative results. I am sure it will be more in favor of Bonfim, but let’s just get it on.”

That positive and never-say-die attitude has allowed Dalby to thrive.

“It is just the way I am. I am very driven and stubborn. It feels like the only way I have to go. Not in a negative way but the way I think I should go.”

With his 39th birthday coming up on November 16, Dalby thinks it would be fun to get a win to close out the year and the last of his 30s.

“It would be amazing to be in my 30th fight and to get a win and on the 30th anniversary of the UFC. That would be special.”