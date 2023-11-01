^

Sports

Miado seeks to climb ONE strawweight ladder vs Adiwang

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 1, 2023 | 11:10am
Miado seeks to climb ONE strawweight ladder vs Adiwang
Jeremy Miado (left)
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Getting back to contender status is the goal of Jeremy Miado as he clashes with Lito Adiwang later this week.

Miado and Adiwang will be facing each other once again at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Sunday. 

“The Jaguar,” who won over Adiwang in their first clash at ONE X March of last year, said he is eyeing to go up the ladder of the strawweight division and position himself for a title shot. 

“When I was in Thailand, I was working on all my weaknesses, my wrestling both in offense and defense. I also sharpened my striking and we all know that Thais are high level strikers, so that’s something that I’ve developed since that fight,” he said.

“I just really want to be in the top five… This is the perfect chance for me to prove that I deserve to be in the mix of contenders,” he added. 

Miado’s last match in ONE Fighting Championship was a submission loss against Russia’s Mansur Malachiev back in June. 

This, after he won four straight since November of 2019. 

While Miado was victorious in his first fight against Adiwang, there are some who are saying he only won because “Thunder Kid” had an ACL tear.

“There are a lot of people saying that I only won because Lito got injured, I really don’t have a problem with it, that’s their opinion,” the T-Rex MMA stud said. 

“I believe I’ve improved a lot since then,” he said.

ONE Fight Night 17 will be held at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday morning.

The all-Filipino bout is the first match of the card. 

The main event is between United Kingdom’s Jonathan Haggery and Brazil’s Fabricio Andrade, who will slug it out for the bantamweight kickboxing world championship. 

American Tye Ruotolo and Russian Magomed Abdulkadirov will also face each other for the welterweight submission grappling world championship.

