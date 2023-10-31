Quiambao, Tantoy awarded UAAP week's best cagers

MANILA, Philippines – Sporting all-around plays in the past week, both Kevin Quiambao and Tantoy Ferrer emerged as the biggest factors in the streaking runs of the De La Salle Green Archers and the UST Growling Tigresses, respectively.

Quiambao tallied the league's first triple-double since 2018 as La Salle made it three straight wins while Ferrer helped spearhead UST to its fourth straight victory.

For their effort, both cagers were feted by the Collegiate Press Corps as the UAAP Men's and Women's Players of the Week for the period of October 22-29.

The versatile forward Quiambao unleashed 17 points, 11 rebounds, a league-record 14 assists and four steals in a crucial 88-78 win against the NU Bulldogs. Prior to this, he poured in 22 points, 12 boards, six assists and five steals in a 100-69 thrashing of UST.

La Salle's coaching staff were hardly surprised by the MVP frontrunner's display, saying it was a result of trust in the new system of mentor Topex Robinson.

"The trust that he has with his teammates and the trust that his teammates have for him, hindi mo siya masusukat, kasi during practice we see him and we're not surprised na nangyayari yun during the game," assistant coach Gian Nazario told the press.

"The credit really goes to him because of the work that he puts in."

Quiambao averaged a triple-double in the twin victories, carding eye-popping numbers of 19.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4.5 steals per contest to become the unanimous choice by print and online scribes.

He nosed out teammate Jonnel Policarpio, FEU's LJ Gonzales, and UP's Gerry Abadiano for the weekly honors presented by San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

On the other hand, Ferrer continues to shine after fully recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament tear that sidelined her for Season 85.

UST exacted revenge for their first round loss against the UP Fighting Maroons, with Ferrer scoring a crucial three-point play that helped the team hike its advantage to nine, just before the two-minute warning.

The margin was enough as the Tigresses nipped the Maroons, 74-72, with Ferrer putting in 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

Meanwhile, the Haydee Ong-mentored squad blew out the De La Salle Lady Archers, 93-67, with Ferrer delivering 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal.

With averages of 14.5 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.5 steals, Ferrer beat out teammate and reigning Player of the Week Kent Pastrana, NU's Tin Cayabyab and Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa.

"Iniisip ko na hindi ako pwedeng mawawala kasi isa ako sa inaasahan nina coach na mag-lead sa team at maganda na bumalik ako," remarked Ferrer.

"Wala akong magagawa sa stats kung hindi sa mga coaches and teammates ko na nagtitiwala sa akin."