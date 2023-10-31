Filipino football fans gather for LaLiga's El Clasico watch party

It's that time of the football season.

Over 200 Filipino fans gathered for the most important football match in the world at Mansion Sports Bar & Lounge, with treats and raffles by LaLiga, Mahou and M88 for the El Clasico Watch Party in Manila.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona jerseys, the official competition Puma balls, free Mahou beers, and beIN Sports prizes were some of the surprises for the fans.

The match was also celebrated around the world.

An outdoor theater in Hong Kong, big screens in New York, Washington DC, Miami, Boston and Chicago, bars dressed in Real Madrid and Barcelona colors in Japan, there were a total of 46 countries that watched through events and different activations.

Beyond what happened on the pitch of the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, where Real Madrid won, some countries even had meetings with ambassadors such as Gaizka Mendieta, who enjoyed the match in Jakarta; and Javier "The Rabbit" Saviola, former Real Madrid and FC Barcelona player, who answered questions from more than 30 international media in the preview of the match.

LaLiga is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies and clubs of LaLiga EA Sports and the 22 of LaLiga Hypermotion.

LaLiga has over 200 million followers globally across social networks, on 16 platforms and in 20 different languages.