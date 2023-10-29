^

Adamson exec upbeat on full ACL recovery for Lastimosa

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 5:59pm
Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa (left) with Falcons athletic director Fr. Aldrin Suan C.M.
MANILA, Philippines – Adamson Athletic Director Fr. Aldrin Suan C.M. has full confidence in Jerom Lastimosa’s recovery from his ACL injury that has prematurely ended his career in the UAAP with the Soaring Falcons.

Confirming the unfortunate development with the press on Sunday, Suan said that he has all the optimism that the charismatic point guard can definitely make a return to the basketball court sooner or later.

“Yun lang, that’s the end of his collegiate career, but not the end of his career, okay?” Suan said as he accompanied Lastimosa during the interview after Adamson’s win over FEU at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Maraming history sa buhay na naka-recover sa ACL tear. For example, yung [CJ] Cansino, dalawang ACL. Last year, si Lucero na-ACL before the finals, pero nakaka-recover. Jerom with his agility and dedication, babalik siya,” he added.

Apart from the history of players recovering from the injury, Suan also pointed to his player’s optimistic outlook despite the situation. 

Even on the sidelines, Lastimosa was out encouraging his teammates and was also seen singing the Adamson hymn along with the rest of the team.

“Kita niyo naman, parang di na-ACL, full spirits pa siya. There’s no sign of being down emotionally, he’s in high spirits,” said Suan.

For his part, Lastimosa was nothing but grateful for all that he and the Adamson community have been through.

Having been the face of the team for so long, Lastimosa was grateful for the whole experience.

“Lagi akong nagpapasalamat sa Adamson community kasi andiyan sila lagi naka-support sa amin through ups and downs, win or lose, nandiyan sila lagi. We always continue our best para lang manalo lagi every game,” said Lastimosa. 

“We always try our best na makapasok kami sa Final Four and of course to make it to the finals.”

The Falcons are still in the running for the Final Four with a 4-5 slate as the season enters the tail-end of the eliminations.

