Generals escape Nayve, Blazers

MANILA, Philippines -- The EAC Generals weathered the career game of Robi Nayve and survived a streaking Benilde Blazers, 78-76, in their NCAA Season 99 clash Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

EAC snapped the three-game winning streak of the Blazers.

With the game tied at 73 following a pair of free throws by JP Maguliano, Nicole Quinal split his charities with 1:45 remaining in the game to give the Generals a 74-73 lead following a wild sequence that saw Miggy Corteza leaving the court due to an ankle injury.

The two teams then failed to score on their succeeding possessions.

After EAC was called for a 24-second violation off of two offensive rebounds, Benilde had a chance to take the lead.

But Migs Oczon hesitated and dropped the ball straight to the hands of Maguliano, who pushed the ball to a running Nat Cosejo for the fastbreak finish with 23.6 seconds remaining, giving EAC a 76-73 breathing room.

Oczon launched a 3-pointer, but his shot clanked off the rim.

Maguliano split his free throws to give EAC a 77-73 lead.

On the other end, Will Gozum finished a short stab, his first field goal of the second half, with 12.7 seconds remaining off an inbound to cut the deficit to two, 75-77.

EAC’s King Gurtiza split his free throws with 8.3 remaining to give Benilde a chance to tie the game.

Robi Nayve, who was hot the whole game, attempted to a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining, but Kyle Ochavo was called for a foul as he was taking it.

He missed the first, made the second and intentionally missed the third. While Gozum was able to secure the rebound and give them a chance to tie the game once again, he stepped outside.

It was a costly turnover as EAC held the ball and secured the victory, snapping Benilde's three-game win streak.

EAC was trailing 53-57 heading into the final quarter, but they uncorked a 12-2 run to take a 65-59 lead.

Corteza and Nayve towed the Blazers back in the game, and a Mark Sangco 3-pointer gave them a 73-71 lead.

Maguliano led EAC with a double-double of 17 points and 12 assists. Ralph Robin added 16 for the Generals.

Nayve had the game of his life, finishing with 23 points. Corteza followed suit with 15.

EAC is now holding a 5-3 win-loss record, while the Blazers dropped to a 4-4 slate.