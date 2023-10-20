^

Sports

Generals escape Nayve, Blazers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 4:38pm
Generals escape Nayve, Blazers
The EAC Generals snapped the three-game winning streak of the Benilde Blazers.
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- The EAC Generals weathered the career game of Robi Nayve and survived a streaking Benilde Blazers, 78-76, in their NCAA Season 99 clash Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

EAC snapped the three-game winning streak of the Blazers.

With the game tied at 73 following a pair of free throws by JP Maguliano, Nicole Quinal split his charities with 1:45 remaining in the game to give the Generals a 74-73 lead following a wild sequence that saw Miggy Corteza leaving the court due to an ankle injury.

The two teams then failed to score on their succeeding possessions.

After EAC was called for a 24-second violation off of two offensive rebounds, Benilde had a chance to take the lead.

But Migs Oczon hesitated and dropped the ball straight to the hands of Maguliano, who pushed the ball to a running Nat Cosejo for the fastbreak finish with 23.6 seconds remaining, giving EAC a 76-73 breathing room.

Oczon launched a 3-pointer, but his shot clanked off the rim.

Maguliano split his free throws to give EAC a 77-73 lead.

On the other end, Will Gozum finished a short stab, his first field goal of the second half, with 12.7 seconds remaining off an inbound to cut the deficit to two, 75-77.

EAC’s King Gurtiza split his free throws with 8.3 remaining to give Benilde a chance to tie the game.

Robi Nayve, who was hot the whole game, attempted to a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining, but Kyle Ochavo was called for a foul as he was taking it.

He missed the first, made the second and intentionally missed the third.  While Gozum was able to secure the rebound and give them a chance to tie the game once again, he stepped outside.

It was a costly turnover as EAC held the ball and secured the victory, snapping Benilde's three-game win streak.

EAC was trailing 53-57 heading into the final quarter, but they uncorked a 12-2 run to take a 65-59 lead.

Corteza and Nayve towed the Blazers back in the game, and a Mark Sangco 3-pointer gave them a 73-71 lead.

Maguliano led EAC with a double-double of 17 points and 12 assists. Ralph Robin added 16 for the Generals.

Nayve had the game of his life, finishing with 23 points. Corteza followed suit with 15.

EAC is now holding a 5-3 win-loss record, while the Blazers dropped to a 4-4 slate.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BENILDE BLAZERS

EAC GENERALS

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More battles to fight

More battles to fight

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
We continue to celebrate Gilas’ miracle moments at the Hangzhou Asian Games and why not? It was the Philippines’...
Sports
fbtw
Bolick released by Japan B.League team

Bolick released by Japan B.League team

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Fukushima Firebonds have released Robert Bolick from its roster, the team announced Thursday.
Sports
fbtw
Pasig, Caloocan slug it out in KO tiff

Pasig, Caloocan slug it out in KO tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
It’s win or go home for Pasig City MCW Sports as it locks horns with host Caloocan in the deciding Game 3 of their 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Decathlon opens Santa Rosa branch today

Decathlon opens Santa Rosa branch today

17 hours ago
Decathlon, one of the world’s largest sports brands, continues to expand its presence in the Philippines as it unveils...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig, Caloocan in do-or-die clash for MPBL semis slot

Pasig, Caloocan in do-or-die clash for MPBL semis slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
It’s win or go home for Pasig City MCW Sports on the road as it locks horns with host Caloocan in the deciding Game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cool Smashers carry on with PVL bid sans Domingo

Cool Smashers carry on with PVL bid sans Domingo

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Creamline seeks to continue to adjust on the fly minus its top middle blocker Ced Domingo as it clashes with a dangerous Cignal...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic to open 2024 in United Cup, but no Nadal

Djokovic to open 2024 in United Cup, but no Nadal

5 hours ago
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will open his 2024 season at the mixed teams United Cup in Australia, but injury-plagued Rafael...
Sports
fbtw
Harden misses 76ers practice for 'personal reasons'

Harden misses 76ers practice for 'personal reasons'

6 hours ago
James Harden missed Philadelphia 76ers practice for a second consecutive day on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) for what the...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario closes in on Q-Series, regains Top 5 with 67

Del Rosario closes in on Q-Series, regains Top 5 with 67

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Back at the Panther course, Pauline del Rosario is back in her fierce form, shooting a five-under 67 to climb back to joint...
Sports
fbtw
Dark League Studios set to launch Estudyante Esports

Dark League Studios set to launch Estudyante Esports

17 hours ago
Dark League Studios, the grassroots esports powerhouse and entertainment organizer, is set to revolutionize the esports landscape...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with