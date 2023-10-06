Gilas puts cuffs on Jordan, ends 61-year basketball gold drought in Asian Games

What an epic achievement for this hastily assembled Gilas Pilipinas squad.

MANILA, Philippines – After more than six decades, the Philippines is the best Asian basketball team right now, bringing home a gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas kept its distance just enough against a pesky Jordan team to take home the gold medal, 70-60, Friday night at the HOC Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

Trailing by 10, 41-51, heading into the fourth quarter, Jordan cut the lead to just six, 50-56, following a free throw by John Bohannon.

But Filipinos powered their way inside as back-to-back baskets by Ange Kouame and a big putback by Scottie Thompson off his own corner three miss gave them the double-digit lead anew with 4:53 remaining.

The Nationals were still within striking distance with less than two minutes remaining, 62-55, but Kouame tipped in a miss by Chris Newsome to take a 64-55 lead with 1:45 on the clock.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was fouled on the other end but missed both his free throws as fatigue set in.

A pair of charities by Thompson gave Gilas another double-digit cushion, 66-55, with 55.4 seconds left.

Hollis-Jefferson then hit a 3-pointer over Chris Newsome to keep Jordan's hopes alive with 48 seconds remaining. '

In the end, it was too late.

A pair of free throws by Kouame iced the game, 68-59.

Probably the most loved basketball player in the Philippines right now, Justin Brownlee finished the game with 20 points.

Kouame saved his best game for last, filling up the stats sheet with 14 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and two blocks.

Hollis-Jefferson, as usual, led Jordan with 24 points.

Gilas blew a 13-point lead in the second quarter, 28-15, when they allowed Jordan to tie the game heading into the half.

This is the Philippines’ first gold medal finish since 1962, when it won against Japan, with legend Carlos Loyzaga leading the squad back then.

For its part, Jordan’s runner-up result is the country's first podium finish in Asiad basketball.

It is the Philippines’ fourth gold medal in the Games.

The country is currently 18th in the medal tally with four golds, two silvers and 12 bronzes.

The scores:

Gilas Pilipinas 70 – Brownlee 20, Kouame 14, Newsome 13, Thompson 11, Oftana 5, Aguilas 3, Perez 2, Alas 2, Fajardo 0, Tolentino 0, Ross 0, Lassiter 0.

Jordan 60 – Holils-Jefferson 24, Mustafa 13, Al Dwairi 8, Alhamarsheh 6, Bohannon 4, Bzai 3, Hussein 2, Qarmash 0, Alhendi 0, Alhammouri 0, Abbaas 0.

Quarterscores: 17-12, 31-31, 51-41, 70-60.